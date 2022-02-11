U.S. markets closed

David Abramowitz Named VP of Global Manufacturing for Composite Technology International (CTI)

CTI
·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the hiring of David Abramowitz as VP of Global Manufacturing, where he will lead the global manufacturing, quality and product development departments. This new role will help define and execute the CTI global production strategy, specifically building out their joint venture mills. He will also lead the expansion and redefinition of CTI’s quality systems and will work to partner with strategic supplier mills in quality, capacity and product development.

David received his undergraduate and master's degrees from City University of New York. He holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is highly skilled in change management. He has spent most of his career in the construction products manufacturing business and most recently served as a consultant for Skywalker Ranch.

“David’s knowledge, experience and success working within the manufacturing industry makes him an excellent addition to our team,” stated Bryan Settje, Chief Operating Officer. “David is already familiar with many CTI products in their manufacturing and application forms, and we look forward to seeing how he will use his experience to grow CTI globally.”

When asked about his new role, David stated, “I’m excited to join the team and help execute the CTI global strategy for safely manufacturing and shipping quality products.”

David and his wife Laura reside in Roseville, CA and have three older children. Outside of work they enjoy hiking, traveling and the culinary arts.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

Media Contact:
Tony Casey, CTI
tcasey@cti-mail.com

Stacey Divine, Infuze, LLC
stacey@infuzemarketing.com


