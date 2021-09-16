Recreate 'Space Oddity' sounds with a Bowie-edition Stylophone
David Bowie famously used a on all the way back in 1969. Over half a century later, Stylophone maker Dubreq has released a Bowie version of the synthesizer.
Dubreq teamed up with The David Bowie Archive on the limited-edition Bowie Stylophone. It's not functionally different from a regular Stylophone, though. There's a Bowie logo and it comes with a booklet that dives into his music and features archive photos.
Still, given Bowie's long association with the instrument (he used it on the 2002 song as well), it could be a neat memento for fans. You can buy the Bowie Stylophone for $40.