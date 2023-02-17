U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. Recognized with Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

·2 min read

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna has selected David S. Brown Enterprises as a recipient of their Bronze Level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.

Headquarters for David S. Brown Enterprises located at 100 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills MD
Headquarters for David S. Brown Enterprises located at 100 Painters Mill Road, Owings Mills MD

As part of the workplace wellness program, the company creates monthly and weekly challenges surrounding overall health and well-being to include fitness activities, nutrition education, meal planning, financial wellness tips, and mental health support.

"Our employees are the core of what makes us a thriving organization. We understand that prioritizing the well-being of our employees means having a satisfied workforce which equates to increased productivity and positive business performance," said Chris Krummenoehl, Vice President of Human Resources. "Employee health is paramount for our organization, and we are overjoyed to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation," Krummenoehl added.

Investing in an effective workplace well-being program drives value for employers. Senior executives surveyed as part of an Economist Impact study commissioned by Cigna reported greater productivity, stronger staff morale and motivation and greater retention and loyalty as the most significant business outcomes of a healthy workforce. Additionally, a Gallup Report finds that on average, companies with high employee engagement are 23 percent more profitable.

"As a consultative growth partner, Cigna knows that a healthy workforce is critical to business growth," said Cindy Ryan, Executive Vice President, and Human Resources Officer. "We are honored to recognize organizations like David S. Brown Enterprises, who share our commitment to workplace wellness. Creating a healthy work culture is of critical importance, and many employers are seeing increased employee engagement, productivity, and retention as a result of whole person health wellness initiatives."

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit https://davidsbrown.com/.

David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.)
David S. Brown Enterprises, Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-s-brown-enterprises-ltd-recognized-with-cigna-healthy-workforce-designation-301750113.html

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

