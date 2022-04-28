U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

David Carmouche, MD, Senior Vice President, Omnichannel Care Offerings, Walmart Health, Added to Keynote Agenda for The Healthcare Innovation Congress

·2 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), taking place May 22-25 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, announced that Dr. David Carmouche of Walmart Health has been added to its keynote agenda.

Dr. Carmouche leads omnichannel care delivery, including the Walmart Health centers, telemedicine through the acquisition of MeMD, and Walmart Health's push into value-based care. He also oversees the Social Determinants of Health business.

Moderated by Josh Berlin, CEO, of rule of three, LLC, Dr. Carmouche will take part in a conversation on, "Reinventing Healthcare: Walmart Health's Path to Convenient, Accessible Healthcare for All" on Sunday, May 22. This discussion will focus on Walmart's journey in transforming care delivery and quality.

"Dr. Carmouche is an invaluable addition to thINc360. Given his exceptional experience, it is an honor to have him share his perspectives on reimagining health and healthcare with our attendees. We are thrilled to hear from Dr. Carmouche first-hand on such an important topic." said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP, Content & Strategy, thINc360.

Offering more than 150 sessions covering critical themes and pressing healthcare issues, thINc360 convenes leaders and decision makers from across the healthcare ecosystem – health plan, provider, employer, life sciences, policy, and think tank organizations. The event offers four days of in-depth content, plus numerous networking opportunities.

Dr. Carmouche joins a speaking faculty of 100+ healthcare decision-makers and leaders who will share their insights on driving healthcare forward. More information on thINc360 can be found at: https://bit.ly/3Mvwyxy. Healthcare, HR/Benefits executives can apply for complimentary VIP passes to attend.

About The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360)
The Healthcare Innovation Congress, organized by The Healthcare Innovation Company, gathers cross-sector healthcare leaders for the year's most prominent industry event. Focused on delivering impactful content and creating meaningful connections, thINc360 offers a unique forum that inspires innovation to move healthcare forward. thINC360 will take place on May 22-25, 2022, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, MD.

Press Contact:
Sean Edwards
Director of Marketing
The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc)
781-939-2618
335155@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-carmouche-md-senior-vice-president-omnichannel-care-offerings-walmart-health-added-to-keynote-agenda-for-the-healthcare-innovation-congress-301534846.html

SOURCE The Healthcare Innovation Company

