David A. Eckert to Continue as CEO of Yellow Pages Limited to mid-2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, announced today an agreement to extend the tenure of its President and CEO, David A. Eckert, to mid-2025. The Company's Board of Directors approved the arrangement at a meeting today.

"We are delighted that David will be continuing to lead the Company as we move to complete our turnaround," said Susan Kudzman, Chair of the Board of Yellow Pages Limited.

Eckert said, "I am pleased to be able to continue as part of our terrific team as we complete the steady turnaround of the business." He continued, "We now have strong profitability, have repaid all our debt, carry a healthy cash balance, and are approaching stability of revenue. I am grateful to our entire team, our board, our shareholders, our retirees, our employees, and our customers for their continued support."

