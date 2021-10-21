U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.55
    -0.64 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.94
    -118.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,176.46
    +54.78 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.95
    +3.19 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    -1.86 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    +0.0380 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    -0.6290 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,277.59
    -3,087.12 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.28
    -38.37 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

David F. Tamaroff to Head Legal Affairs at American Films

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
American Films, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Experienced intellectual property rights litigator joins creative content protection and production company

NEW BOSTON, N.H., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David F. Tamaroff, a longtime advocate for content creators, will lead the legal team at intellectual property protection firm American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL), it was announced today.

Tamaroff, formerly the company’s outside counsel at Florida-based Morgan & Morgan, P.A., officially assumed his duties as general counsel and vice president for legal affairs on October 15.

“David has been critical to the company’s recent growth, particularly with our exciting work in establishing a technology-based platform for identifying copyright infringement,” said Craig Campbell, the company’s treasurer and chief financial officer. “His experience with complex intellectual property infringement cases give us the firepower we need to go global with our anti-piracy litigation,” Campbell added.

A Doylestown, PA native, Tamaroff has practiced intellectual property law in Florida since attending the University of Miami School of Law from which he graduated magna cum laude in 2011. Previously, he also studied biochemistry and biophysics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and performed research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“My passion has always been helping artists and innovators protect their rights,” Tamaroff said. “I’ve worked extensively litigating BitTorrent and other piracy cases, and I look forward to helping American Films vindicate the rights of its creative clients and partners worldwide.”

BitTorrent is a peer-to-peer digital file sharing application that has facilitated the infringement of a vast amount of intellectual property.

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based, evidence-gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

“Facterra will be a game changer for online piracy cases,” Tamaroff said, adding that he looks forward to using the new platform to prosecute infringement cases around the world for American Films, including in Brazil, where the company plans to launch operations in the near future. Brazil is known for its high level of copyright infringement activity.

Tamaroff said that American Films’ legal focus in the U.S. initially will be on violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

About American Films

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

Media Contacts:

John Reynolds, Buchanan PR
610-228-0730
john.reynolds@buchananpr.com

Corinna Wilson, Wilson500
717-979-3407
corinnawilson@wilson500.com


Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Says 40 Employees Disciplined Over Misconduct Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said more than 20 employees have “exited” and at least 20 others have received disciplinary action as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct over the past three months. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is t

  • Textron Aviation keeping vaccination rate to itself

    Both Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems are requiring vaccination due to their role as federal contractors.

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Demonstrations of Theranos Tech Didn't Try to Deceive, Holmes Lawyer Says

    Elizabeth Holmes's attorney tried to counteract [testimony from earlier this week](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/elizabeth-holmes-trial-theranos/card/T35hYJD1e2BSqESHrj5z) that Theranos Inc. installed software to shield errors from important visitors during technology demonstrations. Kevin Downey pointed to an email sent by Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in August 2012, after a demonstration done for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. executives in Chicago. The email said the results we

  • Wells Fargo Loses $7 Billion Advisor Amid Falling Headcount

    The advisor joined Insigneo, an independent broker-dealer that has picked off talent from Wells Fargo following the bank’s decision to cease serving international wealth management clients.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • 'There is absolutely concern around the globe’ over inflation: Accenture CEO

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss inflation worries and the health of the global economy.

  • The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

    Multiple factors are causing labor shortages and the retail industry is getting hit the hardest.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Footwear maker Crocs plans to outrun supply chain woes; shares jump

    The company, known for its rubber clogs, said on Thursday it would move production to China, Indonesia and Bosnia, from Vietnam which had become a manufacturing hub for many companies across the world, especially apparel. Crocs had planned on 70% of its production coming from Vietnam in 2021, before deciding to move out some output, Chief executive Officer Andre Rees said on an analyst call. Many factories in Vietnam's manufacturing hubs have been shut or are operating with drastically fewer on-floor workers since mid-July due to a surge in Delta variant cases, hitting supplies of major clothing companies including Nike Inc, Abercrombie & Fitch and Adidas AG.

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘This is a virus that is really here to stay’

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AT&T gets more traditional mobile growth as it wrapped up DirecTV deal

    AT&T, amid a push to focus more on its traditional revenue streams, saw more growth in its key wireless business. The Dallas company reported expansion in subscribers and growth in earnings in the third quarter. During the period, the company announced it had completed the multi-billion transaction to separate DirecTV from AT&T in a deal with TPG.

  • Why crypto isn't 'a reliable investment' for retirement

    Financial Advisor at Wealthstream Advisors Katharine George joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the best strategies for employees who want to invest in retirement if their employers don't offer a standard 401(K) plan.