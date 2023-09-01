David Hobbs Bought 58% More Shares In Pantheon Resources

Investors who take an interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, David Hobbs, recently paid UK£0.16 per share to buy UK£164k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 58%.

Pantheon Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Hobbs is the biggest insider purchase of Pantheon Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.25), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Pantheon Resources insiders have about 1.0% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pantheon Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Pantheon Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Pantheon Resources (3 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

