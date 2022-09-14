U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,177.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,159.50
    +17.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,848.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.87
    +0.39 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.90
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1490
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,165.70
    -50.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.28
    -0.06 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,848.72
    +30.10 (+0.11%)
     

David Hochberg Helps Homeowners Choose Among the Refinance Options to Get Better Rates or Cash

David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender
·4 min read

Northbrook, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, based in Northbrook, IL, who helps with the home financing needs of people in Northbrook and surrounding areas, including Chicago, is focusing on the needs of current homeowners who are looking refinance their home to get cash from the equity that has accumulated in their home or to get better rates. He is also focused on serving the needs of veterans who are on the look out for the best possible home financing rate for their specific situation.

David Hochberg says, “A home refinancing means to pay off the current home financing deal and replace it with a new one. There are a number of possible reasons for wanting to refinance a home. First of all, it allows you to have a lower interest rate for the home funding arrangement. It also allows you to negotiate for a shorter term. And for those who have a variable rate home financing deal, they can have it modified to a fixed rate. And finally, you can take advantage of the equity that you have already accumulated to get some cash to fund a financial emergency, support a large purchase, or consolidate debt.”

Team Hochberg - Chicago
Team Hochberg - Chicago

He reminds homeowners that there is a certain cost for going through the refinancing process and it also requires a title search, an appraisal, and the payment of application fees. That is why it is important to get a professional’s advice before finally deciding to go through with it. And among the various reasons for getting a refinance, getting a lower interest rate would be the best reason. Thus, it is a good idea to get a refinance when interest rates are low. But for those who want to take advantage of the accumulated home equity and turn it into cash, it is advisable to be very careful with this because it could cause the homeowner’s personal finance issues to worsen. Those who are interested in knowing more about David Hochberg and how he can help can check out his Twitter page.

David Hochberg also specializes in helping veterans get the home that they need. One key option for home financing for veterans and service members and their surviving spouses is the home program of the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). VA offers a home financing guaranty that provides those who are qualified for the program with an easier way for purchasing, building, keeping, renovating, or adapting a home for personal occupancy. The financing for these VA home program comes from the private sector but it is the VA that offers to guaranty the financing deal in order to allow a no down payment deal, lower interest rates, and the elimination of the need for home financing insurance.

Another possibility is the home financing program provided by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). The FHA home program is intended to help low- to moderate-income families who want to purchase their own home. This particular home financing option is insured by the US federal government although the funding is provided by a bank or financial institution that has been approved by the FHA. The key advantage of using the FHA home funding program is the lower minimum down payment compared to the down payment required by traditional home funding providers. In addition, those who have relatively low credit scores may still have the chance of getting approved.

David Hochberg is a radio talk show host at WGN Radio and he is the Vice President of Lending at Homeside Financial, which is a nationwide financial services firm that provides home funding services, home refinancing, and buying services. He believes in the importance of educating homeowners in Chicago and neighboring areas, regarding the whole refinancing process.

Those who are interested in learning more about home financing, refinancing and the other services offered by David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender can visit his website, or contact him on the telephone or through email. To learn more about David Hochberg and his services, people can also read the latest news article about him.

###

For more information about David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:

David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender
David Hochberg
(855) 563-2843
dhochberg@gohomeside.com
3100 Dundee Rd Suite 906
Northbrook, Illinois 60062

CONTACT: David Hochberg


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • Tesla executive lays out five-year plan to reduce EV costs

    Pras Subramanian reports on how at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco yesterday, Tesla Head of Investor Relations, Martin Viecha detailed the company's five-year plan for cutting costs.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to Worl

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Ray Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio came out with a gloomy prediction for stocks and the economy after a hotter-than-expected inflation print rattled financial markets around the globe this week.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: M

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Tech companies ramp up stock buybacks amid market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses what investors should look for in tech buyback programs.

  • Oil prices tick up amid forecasts of slowing demand

    The International Energy Agency is warning of oil demand weakening in Q4, which is sending energy markets higher.