U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,509.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,245.25
    +23.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.00
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    -0.91 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.90
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3260
    -0.3620 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.33
    +1,289.29 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.92
    +29.28 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,182.50
    +339.01 (+1.26%)
     

David Hochberg Recommends Availing Refinance Options While Rates Are Lower Than Projected

David Hochberg
·4 min read

Northbrook, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northbrook, Illinois -

David Hochberg, a financing officer at Homeside Financial, is urging those looking for refinancing options to consider going through with it right away before the mortgage rates rise any further over the course of 2022.

As of 10th April 2022, the national average 30-year fixed refinance APR is 5.090%. This is a troubling trend that is affecting property prices and, consequently, real estate purchase decisions for potential homeowners all over the country. The national average 30-year fixed refinance APR was 3.24% as of 10th December 2021. So, in a short span of just over four months, it has risen by almost 60%.

Team Hochberg - Chicago
Team Hochberg - Chicago

Though the rate has skyrocketed significantly in a short time, experts believe that this is not the end of the trend. This surge contrasts with what analysts had predicted last year. In 2021, most industry experts had pegged the federal mortgage and refinance rate to hit around 4.5% by the end of 2022. However, it had already crossed that threshold just one quarter into the new year. The rising oil prices, the specter of inflation, and the inopportune war in Eastern Europe have caused home prices and mortgages to get out of reach as the country enters unpredictable times. It is now generally believed that there is no guarantee at what levels the refinance rates will be at the end of 2022 and that they will rise for the foreseeable future.

Readers who want to find out more about how David Hochberg and his team can help them find the best deals on refinancing their homes in these tumultuous times can check out this news article.

CNBC managed to quiz Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily on his thoughts on the future of mortgage rates and he gave them a quote that said, “Rates have a small chance to top out before hitting 5% and a good chance of topping out before hitting 6%. It is a rapidly moving target in this environment, where we legitimately and unexpectedly find ourselves needing to be concerned with inflation for the first time since the 1980s.”

Homeside Financial’s David Hochberg also has strong opinions on the rising mortgage and refinance rates and has some words of wisdom for those currently considering refinancing their home. David says, “If you are refinancing, this means you are either looking to pay off existing debt to get better terms or you are trying to consolidate debt. Though you may have paused your refinancing efforts given the current state of federal rates, you may be in a situation where you need to refinance right now to relieve yourself of the financial obligations that you have. If you are planning on waiting, the short answer to your predicament is that there is no telling when the rates will start to come down again. However, it is safe to say that it won’t happen until the end of 2022. At the end of the day, only you are aware of the current status of your finances and only you can be the judge of how long you can delay the inevitable. However, given the current circumstances of the country’s economy and global geopolitical events, I would recommend that you take care of your existing debt by refinancing with the rates that are available to you right now. Waiting will most likely get you a bad deal in the future if you are not prepared to stick it out for a while with hopes that rates fall back down to where they were near the end of 2021.”

David Hochberg has been very active and successful in Northbrook real estate for several years now. He hosts a radio talk show on WGN Radio where he answers listeners’ real estate and mortgage questions. He is also a Vice President of Lending at Homeside Financial. David Hochberg also has a special relationship with law enforcement as his office offers a $400 discount to all first responders, including sworn police officers.

Readers can check out this news article to get a primer on his services and his years of experience in the Illinois real estate industry, especially his work helping veterans.

###

For more information about David Hochberg, contact the company here:

David Hochberg
David Hochberg
(855) 563-2843
dhochberg@gohomeside.com
3100 Dundee Rd Suite 906
Northbrook, Illinois 60062

CONTACT: David Hochberg


Recommended Stories

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Toyota launches all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000

    MARKET PULSE Toyota Motor Corp. (tm) announced Tuesday the launch of its all-electric bZ4X SUV, starting at $42,000. The bZ4X line will have two grades, XLE and Limited, and will be offered in both front wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates

    The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.13% in the week ended April 8 from 4.90% a week earlier. It is up more than 1.5 percentage points since the start of the year as the Federal Reserve has begun to tighten financial conditions to cool demand in the economy amid high inflation. Fed policymakers now anticipate a series of swift interest rate hikes until the end of this year at least as they seek to bring down inflation, after they raised the benchmark overnight lending rate last month for the first time in three years.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Say

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.