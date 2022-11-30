U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,957.01
    -0.62 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,711.82
    -140.71 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,026.21
    +42.43 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.53
    -6.02 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.63
    +2.43 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.45 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7940
    +0.0460 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1947
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2610
    +0.6270 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,884.12
    +476.29 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.82
    +0.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.90
    +78.90 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

David Huisenga Hired as Chief Strategy Officer for Sigma Defense Systems

·2 min read

PERRY, Ga., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, today announced the appointment of David Huisenga to its leadership team as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mr. Huisenga will lead the efforts to shape the companies go-to-market strategies and execution for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Sigma Defense Systems names David Huisenga to its leadership team as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to lead the companies go-to-market strategies and execution for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.
Sigma Defense Systems names David Huisenga to its leadership team as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to lead the companies go-to-market strategies and execution for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Sigma Defense Systems names David Huisenga as CSO to lead go-to-market strategies for JADC2, DevSecOps and C5ISR.

Mr. Huisenga brings over 20-years of leadership experience designing, integrating and maintaining highly specialized communications system for the U.S and international governments. He will report to Chief Executive Officer, Matt Jones and will focus on implementing the companies next generation solutions to autonomously connect people, systems and data.

"We are very pleased to have Dave join the Sigma Defense leadership team" said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "He brings a tremendous track record of growth and strategic development as CEO of Klas Government and will be a key enabler of developing and implementing strategies for growth at Sigma Defense."

Mr. Huisenga joins Sigma Defense from Klas Government Inc. where he served as the President and CEO for 9 years driving 150% growth in the company while expanding operations internationally into the U.K. and Australian military markets. He currently serves on the board of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Washington D.C. Chapter, where he has held the positions of President, Vice-President and Treasurer. He was recognized as one of the Tech100 Executives by the Northern Virginia Technology Council in 2021.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Autonomously connecting people, systems and data from space to operator with speed and precision (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Defense Systems)
Autonomously connecting people, systems and data from space to operator with speed and precision (PRNewsfoto/Sigma Defense Systems)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-huisenga-hired-as-chief-strategy-officer-for-sigma-defense-systems-301690435.html

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Networks CEO out after three months

    She joined AMC Networks as executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2021, and took over the top role Sept. 9.

  • Electric vehicle maker Arrival changes CEO, sees strategy chief depart amid restructuring

    Arrival announced last week that Denis Sverdlov would step down as CEO and had been appointed as chairman of the board. Former board chairman Peter Cuneo has been named interim CEO.

  • 8X8 terminates CEO Sipes as stock has plunged about 85% during his tenure

    Business communications software company 8X8 Inc. disclosed Wednesday that it has "terminated its employment relationship" with Chief Executive David Sipes, after about two years under his leadership. The company had announced the appointment of Sipes as CEO on Dec. 10, 2020. Since the close of trading that day, the stock has plunged 85.5% through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.9%. The company said the termination was "without cause." 8X8 named Samuel Wilson, who has been chief financia

  • Dutch Bros names True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone president

    CEO Joth Ricci will get help in running Dutch Bros Inc. come the new year. The Grants Pass-based drive-through beverage purveyor on Monday said Christine Barone would join it as president in the first quarter of 2023, reporting to Ricci and focusing on operations. Ricci has been Dutch Bros CEO since early 2021, when he took over from founder Travis Boersma, and president since coming to the company two years before that.

  • GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

    Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV: WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of Grey Wolf Animal Health Inc. ("GWAH"), its wholly-owned operating subsidiary and the entity that recently completed a qualifying transaction and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

  • Foot Locker Looks For New CFO; Makes Several Leadership Changes

    Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Chief Financial Officer Andrew Page will step down after the fourth quarter 2022 earnings report to pursue other opportunities. The company has initiated a comprehensive search, with the assistance of an executive recruiting firm, to identify his successor. Foot Locker has named Frank Bracken as the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 1, 2022. Elliott Rodgers will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Of

  • Finance boss of car dealership Inchcape steps down after verbal incident

    The finance chief of Inchcape has abruptly quit the car dealership following a verbal incident at a recent company event.

  • Foot Locker Searches For a New Finance Chief

    Current CFO Andrew Page will leave the New York-based shoe retailer after it reports fiscal fourth-quarter results early next year.

  • Vail Resorts Appoints Angela Korch As Finance Head

    Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has appointed Angela Korch as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 22, 2022. Korch will succeed Michael Barkin, who announced his resignation in July 2022 to pursue personal opportunities. Barkin remained in his role to support the transition to his successor. His last day will be January 1, 2023. Korch rejoins Vail Resorts from CorePower Yoga, where she served as CFO since May 2020, after previously spending more than a decade in

  • Faraday Future names Xuefeng Chen global CEO after ousting Carsten Breitfeld

    Electric-car startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. on Monday said its board removed Global Chief Executive Carsten Breitfeld and replaced him with Xuefeng Chen.

  • Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 64%

    A look at the shareholders of Atalaya Mining Plc ( LON:ATYM ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • Invest a Slice of Airbnb’s Best Rentals: Fireside Chat with reAlpha CEO, President Wednesday at 12 PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with reAlpha on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 12 PM ET to discuss the company’s business model and points of […]

  • Akeneo Appoints Enterprise Technology Veteran Steve Harris as Vice President of Sales for North America

    This new appointment comes during a period of consistent expansion for Akeneo in America, which is opening a new office in Boston and positioning itself to exceed growth objectives into 2023

  • Disney Warns “Restructuring, Change In Business Strategy” May Squeeze Financial Results; Notes $900M Payment For Rest Of BamTech

    Disney said an upcoming restructuring under new/old CEO Bob Iger could result in impairment charges. It also noted that, as expected, it’s acquired the remaining 15% of streaming tech company BamTech it didn’t already own, paying $900 million. The news was tucked in a long year-end SEC filing today after a tumultuous ten days for […]

  • Faraday Future product head resigns - Bloomberg News

    The reported move comes a day after Faraday Future appointed Xuefeng Chen as global chief executive officer, after its board removed Carsten Breitfeld from the role. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future said in September it had reached a deal with its largest shareholder to resolve a governance dispute, adding that Sue Swenson would step down as executive chairperson. Earlier in August, several employees of Faraday Future had called on the board and shareholders to remove Swenson alleging the executive chairperson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring".

  • Snap plans to send employees back to the office in February

    The CEO of Snapchat's parent company told employees this week that they would be required to be in the office 80% of the time starting in February.

  • EV SPAC Faraday Future ousts its CEO

    Faraday Future, the troubled EV startup-turned-publicly-traded company, has shuffled its executive ranks once again. The board fired its CEO Carsten Breitfeld, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday after the markets closed. Brietfeld, who was the former co-founder of failed EV startup Byton, took the leadership role at Faraday Future in September 2019.

  • AMC Networks CEO Spade stepped down, after being promoted to the role in September

    AMC Networks Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Executive Christina Spade has stepped down, after less than three months in the role. The company did not provide any other details. The entertainment and streaming services company said its board of directors is finalizing who it will name as a replacement. Spade joined the company as chief financial officer in January 2021, was promoted to a dual role of CFO and chief operating officer in November 2021 and then became CEO, effective Sept. 9. The stock,

  • Vail Resorts Appoints Angela Korch as Chief Financial Officer

    Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) today announced the appointment of Angela Korch as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Dec. 22, 2022. Angela rejoins Vail Resorts from CorePower Yoga, where she served as Chief Financial Officer since May 2020, after previously spending more than a decade in successive leadership roles within Vail Resorts' finance organization, working closely with the company's current CFO, Michael Barkin.

  • FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH YA' THI NÉNÉ LANDS AND RESOURCES, ATHABASCA FIRST NATIONS AND COMMUNITIES

    Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its conclusion of an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") that formalizes the Company's relationship with Ya' thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), Hatchet Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Black Lake Denesułiné First Nation, Fond du Lac Denesułiné First Nation (the "Athabasca First Nations") and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, the Northern Settlement of Uranium City, the North