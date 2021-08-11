U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

David Juelfs Joins Fast-Growing Newfront Insurance

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought David Juelfs on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. He specializes in alternative funding strategies and developing wellbeing programs that improve the mental and physical health of employees and reduce medical costs. David joins Newfront from Gallagher.

David Juelfs
David Juelfs

Employee Benefits remains a source of strength for Newfront, which has seen dramatic organic growth in the sector over the previous 12 months. "Benefits producers understand the importance of combining deep industry knowledge with transparency, innovation, and operational excellence," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "David has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to client satisfaction and driving industry innovation, making him a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."

"There isn't a firm in the industry more committed to bringing innovation to the employee benefits sector than Newfront. I strive to provide my clients with the high touch, personalized service I would want for my family and friends, and Newfront is the best platform to do that work." Mr. Juelfs is based out of the LA region and serves clients throughout the West Coast.

About Newfront Insurance
Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States

Contact: Hemant Tyagi, hemant.tyagi@newfront.com

(PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
(PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-juelfs-joins-fast-growing-newfront-insurance-301353494.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

