U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.92
    +8.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,122.68
    +17.71 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,676.33
    +42.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.96
    -3.62 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    +2.03 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.60
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9982
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    +0.0250 (+0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0064 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8250
    -1.8200 (-1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.16
    -957.49 (-4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.06
    -0.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.31
    -86.55 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

David Landau Joins Transporeon as Chief Network and Strategy Officer

·3 min read

Transporeon expands its leadership suite to drive company's vision for next-generation transportation management

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporeon, the leading Transportation Management Platform, announced today the appointment of David Landau as Chief Network and Strategy Officer. Landau, a veteran supply chain expert, shares Transporeon's mission to bring transportation in sync with the world and its vision of an intelligent platform acting as the operating system of large transportation networks in the cloud.

Landau will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Transporeon's powerful global freight network of +1,400 shippers and +145,000 carriers, creating a vibrant ecosystem and helping shippers, load recipients, service providers, freight forwarders, and carriers to connect, communicate, collaborate, and share data to realize operational benefits and new business opportunities while unlocking data value and reducing carbon emissions.

Landau joins Transporeon with extensive experience at companies such as Manhattan Associates and Cloud Logistics. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome David into our Transporeon family," said Stephan Sieber, CEO of Transporeon. "David's extensive industry experience is a perfect complement to our team, and I'm delighted that he is on board to help us further drive our mission of bringing transportation in sync with the world."

"I've always admired the team, mission, and success of Transporeon. Transportation is, after all, an ecosystem," said David Landau. "Transporeon has developed one of the largest logistics networks in the world, which gives it unparalleled connectivity, data, and capabilities. To be part of the team that will lead the continued growth of the ecosystem to the benefit of shippers, logistics service providers, and the environment is a true honor."

Landau replaces Thomas Einsiedler, who will explore new endeavors after 10 years of dedicated leadership at Transporeon. Landau and Einsiedler will work together to ensure a smooth handover in the coming months. Through the first quarter of 2023, Einsiedler will also drive selected strategic projects for Transporeon. "Thomas's significant achievements for our product and network organization deserve our fullest appreciation and great thanks," said Sieber. "Up until his departure he will remain an important contributor to our success, and I look forward to continuing our work with him."

Meet David Landau at the upcoming Transporeon Summit in London on September 20, 2022, where he will join other leading subject matter experts to bring to life the latest trends and innovations across the transportation industry. For more information on the annual summit, including event agenda and registration, click here.

For this annual summit, Transporeon brings together the greatest minds in transportation, logistics, and supply chain innovation to share insights, predict future trends, and showcase emerging technology.

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of +1,400 shippers, +100 large retailers, and +145,000 carriers and logistics service providers, executing 220,000 transactions per day on our platform and processing around $48 billion in US dollars in freight spend per year. Our leading Transportation Management Platform is fully equipped to meet modern supply chain needs, enabling transparent supply chains and efficient processes powered by AI and machine learning. Our modular tools and services cover market intelligence and benchmarking, freight procurement and rate management, transport execution, dock scheduling and yard management, real-time tracking and visibility, freight settlement, and payment and audit. All of this is fully deployable globally for continent-spanning, multi-modal coverage that can handle any load. Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with +1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit www.transporeon.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kathy Berardi
kberardi@carabinercomms.com
678.644.4122

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-landau-joins-transporeon-as-chief-network-and-strategy-officer-301623410.html

SOURCE Transporeon

Recommended Stories

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counte

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceFutures Steady as Trade

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • Starbucks Spills the Beans on Its Future

    The coffee chain unveiled its transformation strategy as Howard Schultz steps away for the third time as CEO, but proving skeptics wrong will be tougher this time.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • IBM transfers $16 billion in pension obligation to Prudential, MetLife

    International Business Machines Corp. said late Tuesday it will book a charge of about $5.9 billion in the third quarter to offload pension risk. The Armonk, NY-based tech company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it is transferring about $16 billion of pension obligations, for benefits that began to be paid before 2016, through group annuity contracts to Prudential Financial Inc. and MetLife Inc. The contracts cover 100,000 IBM participants and beneficiaries. Net of tax, the c

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • Gig and self-employed workers need this to save for retirement

    Mike Dawson, 54, a lobsterman in Maine, started saving for retirement in his mid-to-late 20s with an individual retirement account. “I save better than I invest,” said Dawson, who learned the discipline of saving for retirement from his father, who was also self-employed. Dawson figures he has about 10 more years until retirement—when his body wears out from the rigors of lobster fishing and when his pool of retirement savings and investments will be enough.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.