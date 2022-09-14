David Landau Joins Transporeon as Chief Network and Strategy Officer

Transporeon expands its leadership suite to drive company's vision for next-generation transportation management

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transporeon, the leading Transportation Management Platform, announced today the appointment of David Landau as Chief Network and Strategy Officer. Landau, a veteran supply chain expert, shares Transporeon's mission to bring transportation in sync with the world and its vision of an intelligent platform acting as the operating system of large transportation networks in the cloud.

Landau will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Transporeon's powerful global freight network of +1,400 shippers and +145,000 carriers, creating a vibrant ecosystem and helping shippers, load recipients, service providers, freight forwarders, and carriers to connect, communicate, collaborate, and share data to realize operational benefits and new business opportunities while unlocking data value and reducing carbon emissions.

Landau joins Transporeon with extensive experience at companies such as Manhattan Associates and Cloud Logistics. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions.

"We're thrilled to welcome David into our Transporeon family," said Stephan Sieber, CEO of Transporeon. "David's extensive industry experience is a perfect complement to our team, and I'm delighted that he is on board to help us further drive our mission of bringing transportation in sync with the world."

"I've always admired the team, mission, and success of Transporeon. Transportation is, after all, an ecosystem," said David Landau. "Transporeon has developed one of the largest logistics networks in the world, which gives it unparalleled connectivity, data, and capabilities. To be part of the team that will lead the continued growth of the ecosystem to the benefit of shippers, logistics service providers, and the environment is a true honor."

Landau replaces Thomas Einsiedler, who will explore new endeavors after 10 years of dedicated leadership at Transporeon. Landau and Einsiedler will work together to ensure a smooth handover in the coming months. Through the first quarter of 2023, Einsiedler will also drive selected strategic projects for Transporeon. "Thomas's significant achievements for our product and network organization deserve our fullest appreciation and great thanks," said Sieber. "Up until his departure he will remain an important contributor to our success, and I look forward to continuing our work with him."

Meet David Landau at the upcoming Transporeon Summit in London on September 20, 2022, where he will join other leading subject matter experts to bring to life the latest trends and innovations across the transportation industry. For more information on the annual summit, including event agenda and registration, click here.

For this annual summit, Transporeon brings together the greatest minds in transportation, logistics, and supply chain innovation to share insights, predict future trends, and showcase emerging technology.

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of +1,400 shippers, +100 large retailers, and +145,000 carriers and logistics service providers, executing 220,000 transactions per day on our platform and processing around $48 billion in US dollars in freight spend per year. Our leading Transportation Management Platform is fully equipped to meet modern supply chain needs, enabling transparent supply chains and efficient processes powered by AI and machine learning. Our modular tools and services cover market intelligence and benchmarking, freight procurement and rate management, transport execution, dock scheduling and yard management, real-time tracking and visibility, freight settlement, and payment and audit. All of this is fully deployable globally for continent-spanning, multi-modal coverage that can handle any load. Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with +1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit www.transporeon.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

