David Lonsdale Ubique Chairman Passes Away

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / It is with great sadness that Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique" or the "Company") (CSE:UBQ) announces the sudden passing of our Chairman, Mr. David Lonsdale. The Company, its directors and employees all send our most profound condolences to his family. The Company has grown in its business model, largely with the guidance of David, so his input will be missed.

Acknowledging his dedication and instrumental role in the shaping of Ubique, Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson CEO commented "The loss of our dear friend David comes as a shock for the team. We have lost a valued colleague and a great Ubique enthusiast. He will be deeply missed."

Gerald Harper, a director of the company will act as Chairman at the Company's upcoming AGM on Dec 30, 2022.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

CEO and Director

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

CEO and Director

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is engaged in exploration and is in the process of acquiring a mining asset in Namibia, Africa along with actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For more information on Ubique please contact see www.ubiqueminerals.com or contact vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Limited., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Limited





