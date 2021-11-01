U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.89
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1070
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,051.19
    -418.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

David Nirenberg Named 10th Director of the Institute for Advanced Study

·3 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Study has appointed David Nirenberg as its 10th Director and Leon Levy Professor, effective July 1, 2022. Currently dean of the Divinity School at the University of Chicago and professor of medieval history, Nirenberg will assume leadership of one of the world's preeminent centers for theoretical research in the sciences and humanities.

Institute for Advanced Study
Institute for Advanced Study

At UChicago, Nirenberg was also founding director of the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society, Dean of the Social Sciences, and Executive Vice Provost.

"David's administrative accomplishments, like the Institute itself, transcend cultural and disciplinary boundaries, providing new frameworks of knowledge to understand society and to realize the power of collective curiosity," said Nancy Peretsman, IAS Board Vice Chair and Chair of the director search committee.

"The appointment of a humanities scholar is a bold choice, which departs from several decades of directors trained in science and mathematics, but reaffirms in the strongest sense the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration," said Charles Simonyi, IAS Board Chair. "An energetic and astute leader, David understands that the Institute is a public good in service of society."

Nirenberg's scholarship on Christians, Jews, and Muslims of medieval Europe and the Mediterranean provides deep insights into present-day challenges of racism, Anti-Semitism, hate speech, and inequality.

Nirenberg has also held positions at Rice University and Johns Hopkins University, where he founded the Stulman Center for Jewish Studies. As founding director of the Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at UChicago, Nirenberg championed collaborations across every division, school, and affiliated laboratory at the university. Earlier, Nirenberg spent a year as a Visitor at the Institute for Advanced Study.

"Since the Institute's creation in 1930, discoveries by its faculty have transformed fields from mathematics and physics to anthropology and art history. The Institute has also served the nation and the world through the constant performance of its founding values: that discriminations by gender and race are inimical to excellence, that scholars and ideas must move freely if fundamental knowledge is to flourish, and that when knowledge flourishes, humanity benefits," said Nirenberg.

Nirenberg has served on the Board of the Argonne National Laboratory and the National Opinion Research Center. He is an elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, History and Philosophy/Religion sections.

Nirenberg is married to Sofía Torallas Tovar, a professor of Classics and Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations and member of the Oriental Institute at the University of Chicago.

Read more at www.ias.edu/news/david-nirenberg-director

About the Institute
The Institute for Advanced Study is one of the world's foremost centers for theoretical research and intellectual inquiry. From founding IAS Professor Albert Einstein to the foremost thinkers of today, the IAS enables bold, curiosity-driven innovation to enrich society in unexpected ways. Each year, the Institute welcomes more than 200 of the world's most promising post-doctoral researchers and scholars. Among present and past Faculty and Members there have been 35 Nobel Laureates, 42 of the 60 Fields Medalists, and 21 of the 24 Abel Prize Laureates, as well as many MacArthur Fellows and Wolf Prize winners.

CONTACT: Lee Sandberg
lsandberg@ias.edu
(609) 455-4398

David Nirenberg
David Nirenberg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675578/IAS_wordmark_2020_900px_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675799/Institute_for_Advanced_Study_David_Nirenberg.jpg

SOURCE Institute for Advanced Study

Recommended Stories

  • Good Drinks Australia Limited's (ASX:GDA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 4.3% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Good Drinks Australia (ASX:GDA). However, stock...

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Dropped Again Today

    In the absence of bad news to explain the drop, I am forced to conclude that Amazon stock is dropping today because of...good news. Specifically, the news that more than two years after it first revealed plans to build its own constellation of broadband internet satellites, Amazon is finally getting "Project Kuiper" off the ground. The news broke this morning: Amazon has hired space launch start-up ABL Systems to launch two Project Kuiper satellites "by Q4 2022" atop ABL's "all-new RS1 rocket."

  • Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

    Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image

  • Amazon Sets Wi-Fi Satellite Launch. The Rocket Doesn’t Belong to Jeff Bezos.

    The tech giant's space-based internet project, Kuiper, gets off the ground in 2022. But founder Bezos' Blue Origin won't be carrying the first satellites.

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

    The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...

  • Tech Talk - Cleaning up space junk using tech

    A team of Utah researchers have come up with a way to clear out space junk using technology and their new discovery may keep us safe from future disasters

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

    Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.

  • When and how was walking invented?

    Three upright walkers, including Lucy (center) and two specimens of *Australopithecus sediba*, a human ancestor from South Africa dating back nearly 2 million years. Image compiled by Peter Schmid and courtesy of Lee R. Berger/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. When and how was walking invented? — Rayssa, 11, Newark, New Jersey This is an important ques

  • SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut 'minor medical issue'

    A medical issue has sidelined one of four astronauts assigned to SpaceX’s upcoming flight to the International Space Station and delayed the launch, officials said Monday. NASA said the launch is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. The one German and three U.S. astronauts — who range in age from 34 to 61 — have been quarantined for two weeks.

  • Scientists Get Nobel Prize for Explaining Ancient Women’s Medical Cure

    JONATHAN NACKSTRANDThis year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins involved could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Learn about the benefits of on-orbit operations and servicing at TC Sessions: Space 2021

    If you think manufacturing, assembling and servicing highly complex equipment on Earth is challenging, try doing it in space. On-orbit operations and servicing are vital emerging technologies, and you’ll have ample opportunity to improve your understanding of them at TC Sessions: Space 2021 on December 14-15. On-orbit servicing (OOS) enables inspections, repairs and technology upgrades for both military and commercial satellites — extending their service viability, reducing dangerous space debris and saving a galactic ton of money.

  • Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis?

    A team of scientists wanted to know if humans could survive on Dune's Arrakis. So they put the planet to the test using a climate model. The post Could Humans Actually Live on DUNE’s Arrakis? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Origin of Virus May Remain Murky, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies are unlikely to be able to draw a firm conclusion about the origin of the novel coronavirus without more information from China on the earliest cases or new scientific discoveries about the nature of the virus, a newly declassified intelligence report released Friday said. President Joe Biden ordered the nation’s intelligence agencies in May to conduct a 90-day inquiry into the origins of the pandemic. When the key findings of that review were released in

  • Science behind the formation of auroras

    These stunning lights dazzle the upper Northern Hemisphere and the lower Southern Hemisphere near the poles. They're called auroras. Ever wonder how these lights are formed? Let's find out!

  • Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

    Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year. Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.