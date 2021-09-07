David P. Hollander Appointed to Northwestern Mutual Board of Trustees

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today that David P. Hollander has been appointed to serve on its Board of Trustees. Hollander is a global business leader and former CEO with nearly four decades of experience in the insurance, technology and technical services industries.

"As we stand strong for our clients and navigate the challenges of these uncertain times, David's knowledge and counsel will be instrumental to sustaining our success," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and CEO John E. Schlifske. "We are proud to welcome David to our board and look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver record business results, financial strength and value for our policyowners."

A seasoned executive, Hollander most recently served as the head of global insurance at Ernst & Young LLP where he led a team of 14,000 professionals and guided the expansion of the firm's advisory business – a division that grew from 1,800 to more than 8,500 employees during his tenure. He also served as CEO of UNIRISX, a UK-based Insurtech company, and held numerous leadership roles at Accenture, including Insurance Line of Business Leader and Financial Services Software Group CEO.

Hollander has been a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has authored articles for a variety of publications, including Best's Review, Insurance Thought Leadership and Insurance and Technology. He earned a degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and sits on the boards of several companies and industry groups such as FINEOS and Clara Analytics – insurance technology and software providers.

His appointment became effective September 1.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

