U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,825.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.50
    -33.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.70
    -3.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.22
    +2.62 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.80
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1106
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6300
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,696.85
    -372.32 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.56
    -15.98 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,552.46
    +159.43 (+0.60%)
     

David R. Weber, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David R. Weber, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for his excellence in the Infection Disease and Internal Medicine specialties, and in acknowledgement of his work with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport.

A board-certified Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine specialist, Dr. David R. Weber has garnered over 30 years of professional excellence in the medical field. He is currently serving the medical community and patients at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Shadyside and at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport. Always striving to provide the best possible care, Dr. Weber offers his vast repertoire of expertise in all facets of Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.

Among his academic achievements, Dr. Weber received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, followed by his Medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He then completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and a Fellowship in Infectious Disease at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Weber is board-certified in Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his specialty, Dr. Weber maintains active memberships with the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Weber was voted among the 2012 Best Doctors by Pittsburgh Magazine. He is also the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award from 2015 to 2018 and On-Time Doctor Award in 2018.

In his spare time, Dr. Weber enjoys traveling.

Dr. Weber dedicates this honorable recognition to his wife, Sue, and their children, whom he thanks for their love and support. A grateful mentee, he also dedicates this recognition to his mentors, Dr. Ted Woodward and Dr. Frank Callia.

To learn more, please visit https://providers.upmc.com/provider/David+R.+Weber/1322488 .

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-r-weber-md-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301494600.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart part of Biden’s test-to-treat COVID-19 program

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that someone who has tested positive for the virus will be able to get antiviral pills during the same visit at no cost.

  • What Happens to Your Body When You Drink a Glass of Wine Every Night

    Check out the effect one or two drinks a night can have on your body.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • Lauren Boebert Embarrasses Herself With State of the Union Outburst

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINRep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to make Tuesday night’s State of the Union address all about herself—only to get booed by her colleagues as President Joe Biden solemnly talked about his son dying of cancer and military veterans suffering from burn pit exposure.Towards the end of his speech, the president turned his attention to an issue that has drawn bipartisan support and attention: increased care for soldiers who have suffered the effects of toxic exposure.As he announced

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Biden’s ‘Test to Treat’ initiative provides one-stop shop for people testing positive to get COVID-19 pills

    It's going to get a lot easier to get treated for COVID-19, as soon as you know you have it, after President Biden announced the launch of the "Test to Treat" initiative.

  • Personal trainer died after drinking caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee

    Thomas Mansfield, 29, from North Wales, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home but accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose.

  • Takeda, Dana-Farber scientists team up on RNA startup

    A former head at Takeda's Center for External Innovation and a researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have joined forces to launch NextRNA Therapeutics, a startup that aims to harness the potential of non-coding RNAs to make cancer and immunology drugs.

  • Legend's stock is up 8%, the day after the FDA approves its CAR-T treatment

    Shares of Legend Biotech Corp. were up 8.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the CAR-T therapy it developed with Johnson & Johnson as a multiple myeloma treatment. J&J's stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Legend had inked the licensing and collaboration deal with J back in 2017. The treatment is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have already received four lines o

  • Amrita University launch wearable device for home monitoring of glucose and BP

    Amrita University has developed a device for home-monitoring of glucose and blood pressure. Amrita Spandanam, as the device is called, will be sold online and through pharmacists across the country.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Upamostat Shows 100% Efficacy In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) has announced topline results from the Phase 2 part of the Phase 2/3 study of RHB-107 (upamostat) in non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The study showed promising efficacy results delivering a 100% reduction in hospitalization due to COVID-19, with zero patients on RHB-107 hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 15% on the placebo-controlled arm requiring hospitalization. Furthermore, the study showed an 87.8% reduction in reported new severe COVI

  • Elizabeth Hurley is picture of health during stay at luxury health resort

    Elizabeth Hurley seems to be bouncing back well from her injury at a luxury wellness resort.

  • ‘All My Children’ star Susan Lucci on getting a second heart procedure: ‘Take care of yourself’

    Susan Lucci recently confirmed she underwent an emergency heart procedure for the second time.

  • Eamonn Holmes shares picture of swollen face after suffering shingles

    The 62-year-old TV presenter said the virus was 'painful and exhausting'.

  • Biden’s new covid plan is a very American way of tackling disease

    It’s called “test to treat,” and it consists of testing people for the virus at pharmacies, and then immediately providing antiviral treatment with Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid (ritonavir) to anyone who tests positive. The plan, announced by US president Joe Biden on March 1 during his first State of the Union address, is part of a new phase of the government’s covid-19 response strategy that puts a near-exclusive focus on vaccines and treatment. While high-quality masks will be made available for free to the immunocompromised, most mask requirements will be dropped, and contact tracing, which was never successfully implemented, will be stopped.

  • At least 8 additional babies sickened by recalled formula, lawyer says

    The plant that made all four brands of recalled formula has a history of FDA-documented safety problems.

  • Hong Kong records record 55,353 new cases, as new restrictions considered

    Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday said people’s movements may be restricted during mandatory testing this month of the entire population for the coronavirus, as health officials reported a record 55,353 daily infections and over a hundred deaths. Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities are still refining the plan, but that there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city. “The extent of it must take into account Hong Kong’s circumstances and people’s needs,” she told reporters.