David Rockecharlie Bought 25% More Shares In Crescent Energy

Potential Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, David Rockecharlie, recently bought US$226k worth of stock, paying US$11.32 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 25%.

Crescent Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Rockecharlie was the biggest purchase of Crescent Energy shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$11.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Crescent Energy share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Crescent Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Crescent Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.0% of Crescent Energy shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Crescent Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Crescent Energy insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crescent Energy. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Crescent Energy (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

