Renowned investment guru David Rolfe recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Rolfe, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a diverse portfolio of 36 stocks, with a total value of $620 million. His top holdings for the quarter were Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), representing 10.32%, 7.74%, and 7.14% of the portfolio respectively.

David Rolfe's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Top Trades of the Quarter

Among Rolfe's most notable transactions for the quarter were his dealings in PayPal Holdings Inc (NAS:PYPL), Apple Inc (NAS:AAPL), and Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META).

PayPal Holdings Inc (NAS:PYPL)

During the quarter, Rolfe purchased 152,432 shares of PayPal, bringing his total holdings to 482,868 shares. This transaction had a 1.64% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $68.3 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, PayPal's stock price was $63.27, with a market cap of $69.47 billion. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 37.43%. GuruFocus rates PayPal's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/B ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 10.32, and a P/S ratio of 2.48.

Apple Inc (NAS:AAPL)

Rolfe reduced his investment in Apple by 26,923 shares, a move that had a 0.75% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $174.1 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Apple's stock price was $179.46, with a market cap of $2,805.72 billion. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year. GuruFocus rates Apple's financial strength and profitability at 7/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/B ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 22.28, and a P/S ratio of 7.43.

Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META)

Rolfe also reduced his investment in Meta Platforms by 18,974 shares, a move that had a 0.68% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $246.21 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Meta's stock price was $306.19, with a market cap of $787.88 billion. The stock has returned 69.58% over the past year. GuruFocus rates Meta's financial strength and profitability at 8/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/B ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 19.70, and a P/S ratio of 6.69.

In conclusion, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant transactions in key tech stocks. His investment decisions reflect a keen understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to value investing principles.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

