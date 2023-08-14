David Rolfe's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview
Renowned investment guru David Rolfe recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Rolfe, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a diverse portfolio of 36 stocks, with a total value of $620 million. His top holdings for the quarter were Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), representing 10.32%, 7.74%, and 7.14% of the portfolio respectively.
Top Trades of the Quarter
Among Rolfe's most notable transactions for the quarter were his dealings in PayPal Holdings Inc (NAS:PYPL), Apple Inc (NAS:AAPL), and Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META).
PayPal Holdings Inc (NAS:PYPL)
During the quarter, Rolfe purchased 152,432 shares of PayPal, bringing his total holdings to 482,868 shares. This transaction had a 1.64% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $68.3 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, PayPal's stock price was $63.27, with a market cap of $69.47 billion. Over the past year, the stock has declined by 37.43%. GuruFocus rates PayPal's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/B ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 10.32, and a P/S ratio of 2.48.
Apple Inc (NAS:AAPL)
Rolfe reduced his investment in Apple by 26,923 shares, a move that had a 0.75% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $174.1 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Apple's stock price was $179.46, with a market cap of $2,805.72 billion. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year. GuruFocus rates Apple's financial strength and profitability at 7/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/B ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 22.28, and a P/S ratio of 7.43.
Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META)
Rolfe also reduced his investment in Meta Platforms by 18,974 shares, a move that had a 0.68% impact on his equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $246.21 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Meta's stock price was $306.19, with a market cap of $787.88 billion. The stock has returned 69.58% over the past year. GuruFocus rates Meta's financial strength and profitability at 8/10 and 10/10 respectively. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/B ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32, an EV/Ebitda ratio of 19.70, and a P/S ratio of 6.69.
In conclusion, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant transactions in key tech stocks. His investment decisions reflect a keen understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to value investing principles.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.