David Scudellari Appointed Senior Executive Managing Director, Head of International Investment at Alberta Investment Management Corporation

·2 min read

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Scudellari as Senior Executive Managing Director, Head of International Investment. He will assume his new role immediately, bringing with him more than 30 years of leveraged finance and capital markets experience across North America.

David Scudellari (CNW Group/Alberta Investment Management Corporation)
David Scudellari (CNW Group/Alberta Investment Management Corporation)

In his new role, Mr. Scudellari will act as Vice-Chair of AIMCo's Investment Committee and oversee several key investment functions including international expansion, Credit and Private Debt, and management of key external relationships.

Mr. Scudellari joins AIMCo after seven years at Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments where, as a member of the executive committee, he is credited with: opening the New York office; building a global credit business with a net AUM of $21.9 billion as at March 31, 2022, and holding the role of interim CFO before being named the Global Head of Credit Investments and Private Equity.

"David is a highly experienced investor with exceptional international perspective and a consistent track record of performance, having built a leading credit investment business at PSP. His skills will be hugely beneficial to AIMCo as we continue to grow our global footprint to extract maximum value for our clients," said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo. "In addition to leading our global expansion and third-party relationships, David will play a critical role in investment leadership development and succession planning at AIMCo, so that we can boost organizational opportunities for our employees."

Prior to joining PSP Investments, David Scudellari held leadership roles at Barclays and Goldman, Sachs & Co., including as Global Head of Finance and Risk – Canada for Barclays in New York. He also spent two years in Calgary, where he served both as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for North West Upgrading Inc. and as a Board member at Teine Energy. Mr. Scudellari holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace UniversityLubin School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University at Albany, SUNY.

ABOUT ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008, with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta. For more information about AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-scudellari-appointed-senior-executive-managing-director-head-of-international-investment-at-alberta-investment-management-corporation-301716865.html

SOURCE Alberta Investment Management Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c6025.html

