David Swanagon to Speak on Ethical AI and People Analytics at the 2021 HR Congress TechFest

·2 min read

The HR Congress TechFest is focused on HR Technology and Innovation with senior executives from the world's leading companies

LARNACA, Cyprus, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Swanagon, one of the leading contributors to People Analytics, will speak on the role of Ethical AI and Machine Learning at the 2021 HR Congress TechFest. Sponsored by Oracle, The HR Congress brings together senior executives from the world's leading brands such as Amazon (AWS), The Kraft Heinz Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Thomson Reuters.

Hosted virtually on Sept. 29-30, the event focuses on emerging topics such as the Future of Work, organizational intelligence, end-to-end talent management, and where HR Technology is headed in terms of employee learning and culture. In addition to keynote speakers, The HR Congress TechFest is structured in a way that enables participants to connect, engage, and get inspired about how smart HR Tech is able to drive critical problem-solving. The presentation by David Swanagon focuses on the leadership and ethical challenges facing HR executives in the digital era. Most notably, the framework that executives should use to drive model fairness, neural network adoption, and digital acumen.

"The HR Congress is a tour de force for the Human Resources industry," said David Swanagon. "As a Data Scientist focusing on the Future of Work, I recognize the challenges that CHROs face in trying to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the ways of working. It's critical that our industry establishes a framework for ethical AI. This includes building the digital fluency needed for HR leaders to manage complex neural networks and data platforms. Progress in this area will ensure that HR's broader goals related to D&I, social responsibility, and employee engagement are achieved."

For more updates on The HR Congress TechFest, log on to: https://techfest.hr-congress.com

