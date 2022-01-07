U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

David Swanagon to Speak on People Analytics at the 2022 Asia Future Workplace Summit

3novex Global
·2 min read

The 3novex APAC Summit is focused on the impact of digitalization and HR technology on the employee experience. Speakers include senior executives from the world's leading companies.

Asia Future of Work Summit

Asia Future of Work Summit
Asia Future of Work Summit
Asia Future of Work Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Swanagon has been selected as a speaker at the 2022 Asia Future Workplace Summit. Managed by 3novex Global, this event includes senior leaders from companies such as Shell, Nissan Motor Company, and Coca-Cola.

Hosted in Kuala Lumpur on March 22-23, the event focuses on the trends impacting the employee experience including hybrid working, digitalization, and advanced analytics. In addition to keynote speakers, the summit is designed to drive collaboration between industry leaders, technology professionals, and HR business partners. This includes emphasizing the impact on the Asia-Pacific region.

The presentation by David Swanagon will emphasize the leadership skills associated with Ethical AI and Machine Learning. This includes the competencies that CHROs will need to lead digital organizations such as automation, data privacy, STEM learning programs, and predictive analytics.

"The Future of Work = People + Machines," said David Swanagon. "The Asia Pacific Region is uniquely positioned to add value to the Future of Work. This includes introducing new hybrid models, contributing to AI development, and creating compliance policies that balance insights with ethical decision-making. Moving forward, successful companies will find a way to integrate machines into the organizational culture. As part of this, it's critical that HR Professionals foster a data-driven culture. The event by 3novex will add a lot of value in shaping that discussion for the APAC region."

For more updates on 2022 Asia Pacific Future Workplace Summit, log on to: https://www.3novex.com/asia-future-workplace-summit-2022

The 2022 Asia Future of Workplace Summit
March 22-23 (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Source: ainee@3novex.com

3novex Global -- Menara UOA Bangsar, A-17-10 Tower A, No. 5, Jalan Bangsar Utama 1, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Related Images






Image 1: Asia Future of Work Summit


March 22 and 23 - Kuala Lumpur



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


