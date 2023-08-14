Renowned investor David Tepper recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Tepper, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a diverse portfolio of 39 stocks with a total value of $5.39 billion. The top holdings in the portfolio were NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc (META), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), representing 8.01%, 8.00%, and 7.84% of the portfolio respectively.

David Tepper's Firm Plunges Deeper into Nvidia, Alibaba in 2nd Quarter

Top Trades of Q2 2023

Tepper's most significant trades during the quarter involved NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Constellation Energy Corp. Here's a closer look at these transactions.

NVIDIA Corp (NAS:NVDA)

During the quarter, Tepper purchased 870,000 shares of NVIDIA, bringing the total holding to 1,020,000 shares. This trade had a 6.83% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $331.15 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NVIDIA's stock price was $437.53, with a market cap of $1,080.70 billion. The stock has returned 133.68% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, NVIDIA has a price-earnings ratio of 227.88, a price-book ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 11.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 156.22, and a price-sales ratio of 42.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tepper also increased his stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, buying 4,375,000 shares for a total holding of 4,475,000 shares. This trade had a 6.77% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $87.76 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Alibaba's stock price was $93.46, with a market cap of $238.02 billion. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, Alibaba has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 18.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36, and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

Constellation Energy Corp (NAS:CEG)

On the other hand, Tepper reduced his investment in Constellation Energy Corp by 1,590,000 shares, which had a 6.6% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Constellation Energy's stock price was $107, with a market cap of $34.41 billion. The stock has returned 32.78% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63, and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

In conclusion, David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a strategic focus on technology and energy sectors, with significant investments in NVIDIA, Alibaba, and Constellation Energy. These trades reflect Tepper's value-oriented investment philosophy, which emphasizes financial strength, profitability, and reasonable valuation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

