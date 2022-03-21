U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

David Thompson joins OPEN Health as Chief Executive Officer for Evidence & Access

·2 min read

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- OPEN Health is pleased to announce the appointment of David Thompson, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer for Evidence & Access.

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. (PRNewsfoto/OPEN Health)
OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. (PRNewsfoto/OPEN Health)

David joins OPEN Health with a wealth of global experience in this area. He is a health economist by training, with 25+ years of experience conducting real-world research and HEOR consulting for clients in the biopharmaceutical sector. He was Editor-in-Chief of the ISPOR publication Value & Outcomes Spotlight from 2008 to 2020 and is a current member of the ISPOR Board of Directors. In addition, David serves on the advisory boards and belongs to the working groups of various RWE policy organizations. He is a frequently invited speaker and panelist on HEOR/RWE topics at international conferences and scientific venues, and he has more than 100 abstracts and papers in the peer-reviewed medical literature.

As Chief Executive Officer for Evidence & Access, he will specifically be responsible for expanding business opportunities, enhancing our scientific capabilities, broadening our geographic footprint, and increasing industry recognition to fuel the growth of the business.

Commenting on his appointment, David said, "I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead OPEN Health's Evidence & Access practice. Throughout my career, I have used real-world data as well as the tools and techniques of health economics and outcomes research to address questions surrounding the value of health interventions—a science-first, client-focused approach that is absolutely in keeping with OPEN Health's delivery model. I'm looking forward to working hand in hand with my new colleagues to take this group to the next level."

Rob Barker, Group CEO, added, "Our world-class HEOR and market access business has flourished over many years. Having a thought leader like Dave come on board marks the next step in our exciting journey. He brings with him vast experience in the real-world evidence and HEOR sectors, and his expertise in leading global teams will help guide the Evidence & Access practice to achieve its short- and long-term goals in support of the overall OPEN Health Group strategy. We are delighted to welcome him to OPEN Health and to our executive team."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-thompson-joins-open-health-as-chief-executive-officer-for-evidence--access-301506114.html

SOURCE OPEN Health

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3900.html

