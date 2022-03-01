U.S. markets closed

David's Bridal Launches Frontline Fierce Corporate Philanthropy Initiative with Commitment of Donating 100 Dresses per Week

·4 min read

Donations to serve nonprofit organizations who serve those who selflessly serve their community

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today the launch of the brand's first corporate philanthropy initiative, Frontline Fierce. Grounded in the mission of "serving those who serve others," David's has committed to donating $100,000, 100 dresses a week, and 1,000 hours of employee volunteer time a year to nonprofit organizations who serve, support, and celebrate heroes who serve their local communities including active military, veterans, police, fire, medical professionals, teachers, and beyond.

Aligned with David's cultural ethos of "serving her or serving someone who is," Frontline Fierce is dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To show their support, David's is thrilled to honor and celebrate all frontline workers through this corporate philanthropy initiative. This program is an extension of the #frontlinefierce campaign the retailer launched May 2020 in which they gave away hundreds of dresses to deserving frontline workers.

The retailer partnered with organizations whose work aligns with the overall Frontline Fierce mission including:

  • Operation Deploy Your Dress, a global dress boutique that deploys America's Patriotism One Dress at Time. Military service women, military spouses and eligible military dependents are able to select one dress and accessory per calendar year to attend military balls and events.

  • First Responders Children's Foundation, who provide support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances.

  • Hope for the Warriors, who provide comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

  • Warriors Mountain River Adventures, is a Veterans/First Responder non-profit seeking to empower and bring veterans and first responders today for community and healing. Their mission is focused on togetherness and experiencing outdoor adventures through new skills veterans can take home and incorporate into their daily lives.

  • SheJumps, works to increases the participation of women and girls in outdoor activities. Partnering with nature, SheJumps creates safe, educational outdoor experiences for girls and women that nurture growth and transformation.

"FIERCE is the only word that made sense in building this program. With Frontline Fierce, we wanted to dream up a way to celebrate heroic individuals who so courageously serve our communities day in and day out," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "By partnering with these incredible organizations, we can celebrate and honor our fearless frontline professionals in a variety of ways. We are honored to be able to give back to them and hope these partnerships can lead to magical moments for exceptional people who are so very deserving."

"We are so thankful for this amazing opportunity to work with David's Bridal," said Yvonne Coombes, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder of Operation Deploy Your Dress and 2020-2021 Armed Forces Insurance Army Spouse of the Year. "Together we will further our impact in our efforts to Deploy America's Patriotism One Dress at a Time to the frontline and homefront heroes of our military!"

David's Bridal is committed to crafting unique partnerships with each organization in alignment with its overall commitment of donating employee volunteer time, monetary gifts, and product contributions. The retailer plans to continue growing its partner list as the program develops with the hopes to reach as many organizations as possible. Non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations who are interested in partnering with David's Bridal Frontline Fierce can submit their information on the retailer's website or contact Laura McKeever, Sr. Manager of Brand PR, Communications and Philanthropy at lmckeever@dbi.com.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
David's Bridal
mediarequests@dbi.com

