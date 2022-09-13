Davidson Automotive, Greenville’s Leading Auto Repair Shop, Launches New Website

Davidson Automotive

Offering Full-Scale Auto Repair Services, Engine Diagnostics & Repair, Brake Services, Auto HVAC, Wheel Alignment, Tire Installation, Transmission Replacement, and More

Greenville, SC, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davidson Automotive, Greenville’s leading auto repair shop, launches a brand new website to help customers learn about the comprehensive range of services offered here. Having been in the industry for more than 3 decades, this automotive repair shop has worked with cars and trucks of all makes and models. The team of trained technicians keeps themselves abreast of the changing technology in the auto industry. The shop offers extensive services, starting with the manufacturer's scheduled maintenance. Preventive maintenance and regular car servicing is the best way to keep the car in good condition and extend its life.

Davidson Automotive offers complete auto service and repairs in Greenville, SC



The following service is oil changes with multi-point inspection. Besides getting the oil changed in the car, car owners can also inspect their vehicle thoroughly. As part of the battery/starting & charging system repair, the car’s battery is examined and serviced to ensure that the vehicle’s electrical system performs well. Fluid & filter replacement services; regular testing and replacement of wiper blades; replacement of belt and hose; braking system service to ensure reliability and resilience of brake system; cooling system service for replacing the coolant regularly to prevent major repairs with regards to engines and radiators.

Power steering system service, fuel induction service, timing belt & chain service, engine repair & replacement, transmission maintenance & replacement, clutch replacement, electrical testing & repair, warning light testing & associated service, steering & suspension, driveline repair, auto HVAC services Maintenance & repair, fleet management, pre-purchase & pre-trip inspections, tire installation, tire rotation, tire balancing, flat tire repair, tire pressure monitoring system and wheel alignments to custom specs are some of the popular services offered here. Car owners can always inspect their car for any other troubles and get it repaired by expert car technicians at Davidson Automotive.

“My experience was great, people are wonderful, and if something isn’t right they go out of their way to make it right”, says Steven St Arnold, a happy customer. The local family-owned car service business is known for its 5-star customer service experience to every client who walks in. They are the best dealership alternative in Greensville and offer guaranteed and honest services at fair prices. This is one of the major reasons they have been successful in their business for many years. Customers can rely on these mechanics to ensure the performance and safety of their vehicles.

To learn more visit https://davidsonautorepair.com/services/

About Davidson Automotive

Davidson Automotive offers complete auto service and repairs in Greenville, SC. The services include complete vehicle maintenance, suspension, brake, HVAC, engine, diagnostics, and pre-purchase inspections. Established in 1988, this repair shop is considered the region's most reliable and trustworthy auto repair shop.

