U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.03
    +37.37 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,987.28
    +256.39 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,017.18
    +159.34 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.08
    -3.63 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.33
    +0.18 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.80
    +29.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    +0.44 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    -0.0690 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7100
    -0.2170 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,779.10
    -1,109.27 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,377.41
    -3.54 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.31
    +51.73 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
·2 min read

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

  1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Company dealt in

Willis Towers Watson PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.000304635 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

2021-04-14

  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

2,004,309

1.5540

0.00

0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

2,004,309

1.5540

0.00

0.00

  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities



(2) Derivatives (other than options)



(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total


Ap20

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

  1. Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale



Number of relevant securities



Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchase

10,000

USD 238.4052

Purchase

5,000

USD 241.5000

Purchase

5,000

USD 236.4783

Purchase

5,000

USD 235.6822

Purchase

2,506

USD 235.6731

Purchase

5,000

USD 239.4672

Purchase

5,000

USD 238.5000

Purchase

5,000

USD 237.9756

  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

  1. Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)


Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

2021-04-15

Contact name

James Gange

Telephone number

212 446 4029

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)


Recommended Stories

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft targets: 10 sleepers for Gang Green

    10 sleeper prospects Jets could target in 2021 NFL Draft: Joe Douglas had a solid draft last season, and he's looking to have another.

  • Amazon Prime now has 200 million members, jumping 50 million in one year

    Amazon says it added 50 million new Prime subscribers in 2020, pushing the total to number of customers to 200 million.

  • Coinbase’s Whipsaw Debut Takes It Past $100 Billion, Then Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares closed at $328.28, down 14% from the $381 opening price on Nasdaq after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. At the closing price, the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion.Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The debut isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Haas said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Use Yields as Your Trading Guide, Not Inflation Expectations

    Gold may have risen following the release of the CPI data, but it was not because of concerns over inflation.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • The World Is Watching as Coinbase Goes Public

    Exchange executives worldwide say the direct listing could spur adoption and acceptance of crypto.

  • Air Canada Drops as Rescue Plan Sees Government Take Equity

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada shares fell after the company reached a deal with the federal government for loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), making the state a shareholder of the country’s largest airline for the first time since the 1980s.Air Canada declined 2.6% to C$26.29 as of 12:39 p.m. in Toronto. Earlier it dropped more than 6.6% as the market absorbed the news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is buying C$500 million of shares at a discount. The government will also receive warrants as part of a financing agreement that makes Air Canada eligible for five new credit facilities, according to a company statement.The dilution for shareholders “was greater than we had anticipated,” Kevin Chiang, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in a note. If all the warrants were exercised, the government would own 9.7%, Chiang said.In return for the money, Air Canada agreed to restrict share buybacks and dividends, keep employment at April 1 levels and follow through on a deal to buy 33 Airbus SE A220s made at a factory in Quebec. Executives won’t be allowed to earn more than C$1 million. And the airline will resume service on routes its suspended to distant locations such as Gander, Newfoundland and Yellowknife, in the country’s far north.The long-anticipated announcement will ease tensions between the industry and Trudeau’s government, which since last March has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country and recently made the rules even tougher.Air Canada repeatedly complained that its home country was the only Group of Seven member without an aid plan specifically for the aviation sector -- although the company has used federal wage subsidies available to all industries hit by the pandemic.“We wanted a good deal, not just any deal. And getting a good deal can sometimes take a little time,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday evening.Air Canada also committed to paying back customers who didn’t take flights they had booked because of Covid-19. One of the credit facilities, a C$1.4 billion line, is dedicated to financing refunds.‘Solid Guarantees’“At first glance, the Canadian government’s aid package to Air Canada looks somewhat onerous,” Citigroup analysts said in a note. “On one hand, the aid certainly helps provide a more stable financial situation for the carrier. On the other, some of the requirements seem difficult.”While the equity component is “somewhat surprising,” the package is “the money that’s needed,” said Robert Kokonis, managing director of Toronto-based aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc.“It’s going to take a lot of aid for carriers. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve been on standby while airlines in countries around the world have received one or more aid packages,” Kokonis said.Freeland said talks are ongoing with other airlines, including WestJet Airlines Ltd., controlled by Toronto-based investment firm Onex Corp. Tour operator Transat AT Inc. also needs money and has said it’s talking to the government after a deal to be taken over by Air Canada fell apart.“Wherever and whenever the federal government provides public aid, the supported company will have to give solid guarantees, as Air Canada did, that the public interest will be respected, workers protected, and travelers’ interest defended,” Freeland said.As of March 18, government financing for the airline industry globally -- including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash -- has totaled more than $183 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., an aviation finance and investment consultancy.Before Monday’s agreement, Canada’s most visible lifeline to the industry was a combined C$375 million in emergency loans to Sunwing Airlines Inc. and Sunwing Vacations Inc., a small vacation operator.Air Canada said it will only draw down the new credit facilities “as required”. The package includes C$2.48 billion in unsecured loans.“This program provides additional liquidity, if required, to rebuild our business to the benefit of all stakeholders and to remain a significant contributor to the Canadian economy through its recovery and for the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau said in a statement.(Updates share move in second paragraph and comments from Citigroup analysts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s Done

    (Bloomberg) -- A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last. The boon was thanks in part to the burgeoning optimism of little investors who tried to stage a trading revolution in January.Goldman Sachs earned more from trading in the first three months of the year than it had in any quarter in the past decade, while JPMorgan saw such revenue climb 25%. Stock underwriters at both firms posted the most revenue ever after helping a flood of blank-check companies -- often known by their acronym SPAC -- tap investors to build war chests for future takeovers.“Wow,” Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note to clients about earnings at Goldman Sachs, which leans more heavily on Wall Street operations than rivals. “Impressive all around.”Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped 4.7% as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan’s slipped 0.3%, undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Strong TradingFor months, executives and analysts have been cautioning that last year’s pandemic-fueled market turmoil and demand for cash that propelled trading and dealmaking were easing, and that earnings in 2021 would be characterized by tough comparisons to those year-earlier periods.Instead, traders seem to have had a Goldilocks moment as the year began.In January, retail investors organized on forums such as Reddit drove up GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks that had been beaten down by mainstream finance, making day trading an international sport. Volumes stayed elevated across markets even as volatility began receding by the end of the quarter, according to Goldman’s earnings presentation.In all, Goldman’s traders boosted revenue 47% to $7.58 billion -- more than $2 billion higher than what analysts had projected. Goldman’s dealmakers were busy too, more than doubling investment-banking fees, excluding corporate lending.At JPMorgan, the firm’s stock-trading revenue jumped 47% to $3.29 billion, topping even the highest analyst estimate gathered by Bloomberg. Investment-banking fees soared 57% to $2.99 billion.Still, JPMorgan and Goldman’s results might not translate to jubilee across Wall Street. Both firms warned that they saw lower revenues from their businesses of trading currencies -- an area where Citigroup Inc. dominates. Citigroup and Bank of America Corp. are expected to post quarterly results on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reports Friday.For those minting profits, the question again is whether that will last. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon wasn’t making promises.“The first quarter was an extraordinary quarter,” he told analysts on a call. “I don’t think the expectation should be that activity will continue at that pace through the second quarter, the third quarter, the fourth quarter. But I will say activity levels continue to be elevated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil climbs over 4% on signs of increasing crude demand

    Oil prices surged more than 4% on Wednesday, after a report from the International Energy Agency, followed by U.S. inventory data boosted optimism about returning demand for crude. Brent crude futures rose $2.70, or 4.2%, to $66.37 a barrel by 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.78, or 4.6%, to $62.96 a barrel.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • Grab CEO Tan to Get Majority Voting Control in Record SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan will receive majority voting control at Grab Holdings Inc. as it merges with Altimeter Growth Corp., a corporate governance decision that will tighten his grip over the startup he co-founded less than a decade ago.Tan, 39, will end up with 60.4% of the voting power while owning a stake of 2.2%, enabled by different share classes, according to a regulatory filing. He holds 2.6% of the current voting power in Grab, matching his ownership of common shares.Conversely, Grab’s other shareholders will see their voting control diluted. SoftBank Vision Fund, Grab’s biggest shareholder with an 18.6% stake after the merger, will have voting power of just 7.6%. Other major owners include Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing and Toyota Motor Corp.The voting arrangement resembles that of Silicon Valley technology giants such as Facebook Inc., where a dual-class share structure gives Mark Zuckerberg super-sized power over the business. While the formula is popular -- especially among technology firms -- it has invited criticism from investors because of its undemocratic nature.Grab, Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, agreed to go public in the U.S. through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company. The Singapore-based startup is set to have a market value of about $39.6 billion after the combination with Altimeter Growth, the special purpose acquisition company of Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management, the firms said this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan profits on capital markets in a cash-flush economy

    JPMorgan Chase & Co's first-quarter results on Wednesday laid bare the challenge big banks face in this phase of the pandemic, where stimulus programs have left individuals and businesses in good financial shape but so flush with cash that few of them need loans. The biggest U.S. bank sailed past Wall Street expectations by reporting a nearly 400% increase in quarterly profit. The gains came from JPMorgan releasing more than $5 billion it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses that have not materialized, as well as a continued boom in capital-markets activity.

  • World stocks stay high, Russia's rouble buckles under sanctions stress

    World stocks were on course to extend a five-day run of record highs on Thursday, while bitcoin took a breather after its latest surge and Russia’s markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. The U.S. dollar was trying to get off a four-week low and Wall Street futures were lifted by a surge in retail sales. Investors are increasingly convinced that U.S. interest rates will stay low, whereas in Europe a deluge of debt issuance lifted German bond yields to four-week highs.

  • Stocks Rise to Record Highs as Data Signal Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to record highs with retail sales and weekly jobless claims data signaling an accelerating recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to the lowest in about a month.The S&P 500 advanced to an all-time high, led by the health care and technology sectors. Financial shares declined with yields falling, even after Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted better-than-forecast trading revenue.“The consumer is ready to go out and spend, after nearly a year of lockdowns from Covid-19,” said Vanessa Martinez, managing director and partner at The Lerner Group, a Chicago-based wealth management firm. “There is plenty of pent-up demand in the economy.”European equities climbed as electrical power firm ABB Ltd. boosted its sales guidance and miners rallied. The ruble slid as the Biden administration imposed new sanctions on some Russian debt, individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged misconduct related to the SolarWinds hack and the U.S. election.“The most baffling thing this morning continues to be this notion that earnings are very strong, inflation numbers are ticking up and today’s economic data is red hot in terms of retail sales, initial jobless claims and yet the 10-year Treasury yield is now below 1.6%,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors.Expectations of a strong economic recovery, combined with optimism over monetary and fiscal stimulus, have pushed equities near record levels as company reporting continues. Investors are closely monitoring developments on the vaccine rollout, while also keeping an eye on the threat from rising inflation.“We are probably entering the last stage of the pricing of the growth acceleration, and we see encouraging signs suggesting the ‘reflationary’ environment can continue and be supportive for risky assets in the near term,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Alessio Rizzi wrote in a note. “Across assets we continue to prefer equity over credit, and favor a pro-cyclical stance within equity.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin was steady and Coinbase Global Inc. climbed following news that three funds at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought shares. Oil fluctuated after Wednesday’s surge.In Asia, the Chinese central bank’s liquidity operations signaled it’s seeking to contain rising leverage, prompting declines in the nation’s equities and in Hong Kong shares.Some key events to watch this week:China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.9% to a record high as of 10:38 a.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index rose 1.1%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to a record highThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.5% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.8% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%, falling for the fourth straight day, the longest losing streak since April 6The euro was unchanged at $1.20The British pound climbed 0.1%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 24The Japanese yen climbed 0.2%, rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 22BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 6.9 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Germany’s 10-year yield declined 3.1 basis points, more than any closing loss since April 1Britain’s 10-year yield declined 6.7 basis points, more than any closing loss since March 2CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 25Gold futures rose 1.7%, the most since March 8For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • TSMC sees chip shortage lasting into 2022, books solid profit

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday it is doing all it can to increase productivity and alleviate a worldwide chip shortage, but that tight supplies will likely continue into next year. The chip shortage is going to take "a couple of years" to abate, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the Washington Post on Wednesday. TSMC's comments come after the firm reported a 19.4% rise in first-quarter profit, beating market expectations, on strong chip demand amid a global shift to home working.

  • When will ‘plus-up’ stimulus check payments arrive? Catch-up COVID payments sent to 700,000 Americans in latest batch

    The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis as Crypto Bull Mike Novogratz Warns of Market Washout

    Bitcoin takes a breather as billionaire investor Mike Novogratz warns of market correction.

  • Coinbase listing has fueled ‘a lot of frenzy’ and ‘that never ends well,’ bitcoin bull Novogratz tells MarketWatch

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz speculates that bitcoin could be worth $100,000 by the end of 2021 and sees that value increasing by five-fold by 2024, as the nascent crypto market continues to evolve and grow.

  • Coinbase rival Binance coin and Dogecoin are surging ahead of pivotal IPO… Here’s why

    Popular crypto asset, dogecoin, which was engineered as a joke back in 2013, is surging along with a number of crypto assets ahead of the Coinbase IPO.