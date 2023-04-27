Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP : Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics plc
Ap27
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates
Horizon Therapeutics plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken
26/04/2023
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Ap28
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)
Class of relevant security
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled
4,253,486
1.8592
(2) Cash-settled derivatives
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell
Total
4,253,486
1.8592
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
Purchase/sale
Number of
Price per unit
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Sale
25,000
USD110.3000
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Sale
10,000
USD110.5983
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Sale
10,000
USD110.4500
$0.0001 ordinary shares
Sale
10,000
USD110.5650
Ap29
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of
Product
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
(ii) Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
Class of
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
Ap30
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?
NO
Date of disclosure
27/04/2023
Contact name
Sharayna Desouza
Telephone number
02072926764