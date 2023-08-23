Davis Academy of Music opens in downtown Bloomington

Emily and Craig Davis on the performance stage at Davis Academy of Music.

Bloomington musicians have a new place to enjoy and improve their skills.

It’s downtown at 336 S. Walnut St., at The Davis Academy of Music, which officially opened last Wednesday evening.

The founders, Craig and Emily Davis, are experienced teachers who hold advanced degrees from Indiana University. Both are adjunct faculty at IU.

They came to Bloomington from New York City in 2016 when Craig began a doctoral program in music composition at the IU's Jacobs School of Music. He graduated in 2021. Emily earned an MFA in acting and graduated last May.

Emily reported that while she and her husband studied at IU and got to know Bloomington, they sensed a local need for music education for adults.

“I’d hear people say they’d started learning piano as a kid but quit because they hated it — only to wish later they’d stuck with it,” she said.

So, in 2020, the Davises formed an academy and began offering private lessons. Business thrived, Emily said, leading to plans for a downtown location.

Emily and Craig Davis (center) celebrate the official opening of Davis Academy of Music, 336 S. Walnut, by cutting the ribbon Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

“My studio is full of a vibrant group of students who are passionate about music and about seeing their own personal growth outside of their 9 to 5," Emily said.

“I get so inspired," she said, "by the works they’re creating that they share, and the passion they have for music.”

Craig, who teaches drums, said the academy has a staff of 10 coaches offering instruction in voice, piano, guitar, strings, drums, and woodwinds.

Beginning next month, the academy will be presenting live concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, he said.

