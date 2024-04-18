Davison County, city of Mitchell discussing new railroad authority for future development

Apr. 18—MITCHELL — Davison County and the city of Mitchell are exploring a new rail authority to facilitate growth around the $550 million High Plains Processing soybean plant.

Toby Morris, a senior vice president at Colliers Securities, spoke to the Davison County Commission on Tuesday, April 16 about the process of creating a new railroad authority for Mitchell. Morris, a former economic development staffer for Govs. Bill Janklow and Mike Rounds, has been involved in infrastructure and public financing during his career.

Davison County leaders were receptive to the idea, which will require several steps before an authority can be formed. Morris also told the commission that he's met informally with Mitchell city leaders and they're interested as well.

The planned authority, which Morris proposed naming the Davison County Rail Authority, would serve the Davison County segment of the BNSF Railway line that runs north and south through Mitchell. The High Plains Processing facility, which broke ground in September 2023, will be located along the line about 2 miles south of Mitchell. The processing plant will have a loop for rail cars and will connect to the adjacent BNSF line and the rail line was a major draw for the initial developers South Dakota Soybean Processors.

"The authorities can be a very effective conduit to access that low-interest money or grants," Morris said. "If you look at some of the recent money that has been distributed for housing recently, they like to channel that through governments."

"It's a tool. Rail is one of our most under-utilized assets in the state," Morris added about the authority.

The first step for the railroad authority to be created is for a resolution to be passed, backing its creation and sending notice of a public hearing on the plan. After a hearing, a second resolution could be passed approving the authority agreement and then after a 20-day waiting period and the authority is incorporated with the South Dakota Secretary of State, the authority could hold its initial meeting to set up the organization.

Morris said having a rail authority is also a key asset to have in place for potential site selection for business developers looking to place a project. Businesses may want to build along the rail line and construct a rail spur or siding to facilitate shipments to and from their facility, with the authority available to help secure government loans or grants.

"It's a good way to never be ruled out," Morris said. "It's something that developers will look for and the rail authority can keep you at the table."

Morris said the authority doesn't carry any liability to the county at this time because there are no projects involved. In the future, the governing bodies could be liable if the businesses or developers they direct money to fail, the governments may have to cover the difference.

The discussion comes as the existing Mitchell Rapid City Railroad Authority faces an uncertain future, as other counties have either exited or considered leaving. That authority covers the former MRC line, which was owned by the state of South Dakota until 2021 when it was bought for $13 million by Watco, a private short-line rail operator which renamed the line Ringneck and Western.

The MRC Railroad Authority is down to three member counties: Aurora, Brule and Davison. Past members from Jackson, Jones and Lyman counties have exited in recent years, in part due to fears over liability over still outstanding loans from Watco.

Aurora County Commissioners have discussed exiting the authority but remain in the group for now. State rail leaders have said the risk is minimal and if Watco was to default on its loan, all seven members of the MRC — past and present— remain on the hook for the costs. Davison County likely will stay in the MRC authority because it can be used to continue to foster business growth on the west side of Mitchell around the Graphic Packaging International facility, and Commission Chairman Randy Reider indicated the county would like to be in both authorities for the seperate rail lines.

A potential Davison County Rail Authority won't be able to put on a rail car surcharge either, but having the authority is an economic development asset, Morris said. He said there are 18 railroad authorities in the state and about two-thirds are active, meeting annually or sometimes as rarely as every three years.

"Anything to do with the rail, it's always expensive," Morris said. "It's always capital intensive and that creates property taxes, as well, to go with it."

"We've had good conversations (with the city), and we're anxious to have it," Davison County Commissioner John Claggett said of the proposed new authority. "The economic development is such an important piece for us. The legislature has made it very clear that unless you have economic development, don't plan on us bringing it to you."