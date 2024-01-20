Davison County felony court cases for Jan. 16

Jan. 19—MITCHELL — The following cases were among those heard Tuesday, Jan. 16, during a circuit court session at the Davison County Public Safety Center, with Judge Chris Giles presiding:

* Vincent Battese, 37, of Lower Brule, pleaded not guilty to manufacturing and distribution of a controlled drug, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine; two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth), each a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Battese became a suspect involved in a reported armed robbery at a Mitchell residence. Officers located Battese who was allegedly running in an alleyway near his parked vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a machete and knife Battese allegedly used during the robbery. Officers also found meth on Battese, according to an arrest affidavit. During Tuesday's hearing, prosecuting attorney Robert O'Keefe said Battese was in possession of a "significant amount of packaged meth." Battese's cash bond was modified to $2,000.

* Dylan Zephier, 27, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a prescription or non-prescription drug while in jail, a Class 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, officers conducted a search on Zephier at the Davison County jail and allegedly found a snort tube wrapped in a playing card that contained meth residue. The affidavit said the drugs were likely smuggled from an inmate who returned from a furlough. In addition to the latest drug possession charge, Zephier is awaiting sentencing for a possession of meth with intent to distribute, a Class 3 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, a probation search of Zephier's residence resulted in the discovery of a key fob belonging to a stolen vehicle. After locating the stolen vehicle, officers found 13 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, along with a scale and bags. Zephier reached a plea agreement for the drug possession with intent to distribute charge that would impose a 10-year prison sentence.

* Darrell Bennett Jr., 48, of Mitchell, and Aaron Cooper, 41, of Mitchell, were granted a request to schedule a suppression hearing on Jan. 26. Bennett Jr. and Cooper, who are co-defendants, are facing the following charges: manufacturing, distribution and possession of schedule I or II drugs, a Class 4 felony; drug free zone violation, a Class 4 felony; conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess drugs, a Class 4 felony; conspiracy to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the amount of 1 ounce or less, a Class 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; and possession of marijuana in the amount between 2 ounces and a 1/2 pound, a Class 6 felony. According to an arrest affidavit, officers executed a search warrant at Bennett Jr.'s residence in Mitchell and allegedly uncovered 28 plants authorities believed to be marijuana. Officers also found other items believed to contain marijuana. Bennett Jr. and Cooper both sought to have the charges dismissed on the grounds that the alleged 28 plants being grown at Bennett Jr.'s residence had low enough THC delta-9 levels that would classify the plants as legal hemp, along with arguing the medical purpose defense and lack of evidence to prove they were intending to distribute marijuana. According to court documents, the tests showed the plants contained .0970% delta-9 THC, which is below the maximum amount of THC allowed in legal hemp products in South Dakota, as outlined in a state statute. The maximum amount of THC allowed in hemp products in finished form is 0.3%, according to the state law. Authorities also found several jars during the search, and one jar contained .312% of THC — slightly above the legal amount of THC allowed in finished form hemp products. It's unclear whether the jars are deemed to be finished form products or in the processing stage. If hemp is in the processing stage, state law says the maximum amount of THC permitted in a hemp plant is 1%. Judge Giles recently denied Bennett Jr. and Cooper's motion to dismiss the charges, but he explained the two defendants have a valid argument for a jury to decide. Judge Giles will once again be tasked with making a decision to suppress the evidence used to charge Bennett Jr. and Cooper at the Jan. 26 suppression hearing. Depending on the outcome of the suppression hearings, Bennett Jr. and Cooper are both scheduled to take their cases in front of a jury trial.

* Bradley Johnson, 46, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation. He was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended. Johnson was ordered to serve probation and participate in treatment programs.

* Andrea Buchholz, 32, of Mitchell, had her next hearing scheduled for March 13 in connection to a third-offense simple assault (domestic abuse) charge, a Class 6 felony.

* Joseph Rongstad, 41, of Minnesota, failed to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; possession of 2 ounces of marijuana or less; failure to make a proper stop; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, which are each misdemeanor offenses. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

* Joseph Emery, 47, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. He was granted a suspended imposition. Emery was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* Ashley Mathews, 29, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. She was granted a suspended imposition. Mathews was ordered to serve two years of probation.

* David Renbarger, 32, of Chamberlain, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), a Class 5 felony. Renbarger is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

* Tanner Shields, 33, of Fort Thomspon, pleaded not guilty to abuse, or cruelty to a minor under the age of 7, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony; and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor offense. According to an arrest affidavit, Shields was allegedly in possession of meth while operating a vehicle that had children inside the car.

* James Means, 43, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to a third-offense driving under the influence (DUI) charge, a Class 6 felony. He was sentenced to two years in prison with two years suspended. Means was also ordered to serve two years of probation and complete the James Valley DUI Court program. Means received credit for serving 57 days in jail.

* Bradley Townsend, 37, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to failure to provide information as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Townsend, who was serving probation at the time he was charged, is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

* Jacob Rodriquez, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded no contest to violating a no contact order, a Class 6 felony. Rodriquez's charge stems from him assaulting a female who had a no contact order in place that prohibited Rodriquez from contacting the female. A presentence investigation report was ordered to be conducted prior to Rodriquez's Feb. 27 sentencing hearing.

* Nicholas Tischler, 36, of Sioux Falls, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in jail, a Class 5 felony. In a separate case, Tischler is facing possession of a controlled substance and second-degree escape, which are each Class 5 felonies. Judge Giles explained to Tischler he is considering every option to keep Tischler from being sentenced to serve time in prison. Giles said Tischler's past prison sentences have shown to be a revolving cycle that haven't resulted in positive outcomes for Tischler.

* Valerie Giambrone, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, Giambrone was reported to authorities for acting erratically at a Mitchell casino. Upon officers arriving, a search was conducted and uncovered meth on Giambrone. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

* James Abdo Jr., 24, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. According to an arrest affidavit, Abdo Jr. allegedly used a baseball bat to assault a victim. A June jury trial was scheduled for Abdo.

* Lyle Miller Jr., 39, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide accurate information as a registered sex offender, a Class 6 felony.

* Derek Hoffman, 38, of Mitchell, failed to appear in court for a fourth-offense DUI, a Class 5 felony; resisting an officer and driving with a revoked license, which are each misdemeanor offenses. A bench warrant remains in place for Hoffman's arrest.

* Aaron Stevens, 24, of Letcher, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced on March 12.

* Kelsey Kerns, 35, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

* Dru Peterson, 36, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth), a Class 5 felony. Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.