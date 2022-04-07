U.S. markets closed

DaVita Announces Jason M. Hollar to Join its Board of Directors

·3 min read
In this article:
  • DVA
    Watchlist

DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. announced today that its board of directors appointed a new independent director, Jason M. Hollar, to join the board, effective May 6, 2022.

DaVita Announces Jason M. Hollar to Join its Board of Directors
DaVita Announces Jason M. Hollar to Join its Board of Directors

Mr. Hollar brings more than 25 years of financial experience spanning the health care, transportation, manufacturing and retail sectors to the board. Mr. Hollar currently serves as chief financial officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., a globally integrated health care services and products company with over $160 billion in 2021 revenues. Mr. Hollar leads financial activities across the Cardinal Health enterprise, including financial strategy, capital deployment, treasury, tax, investor relations, accounting and reporting.

"Jason brings a wealth of financial and operational experience to our board that will help us continue to execute on our strategy to transform kidney care," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.

Before joining Cardinal Health, Inc. in 2020, Mr. Hollar served as chief financial officer for Tenneco Inc., a global automotive products and services company, and as chief financial officer for the Sears Holdings Corporation. Prior to that, he served in senior leadership positions at Delphi, Inc. and Navistar International Corporation.

Mr. Hollar earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Science degree in business from Indiana University.

"DaVita's unwavering commitment to its patients, partners and teammates, combined with its drive to transform kidney care, reinforced my decision to join this team," said Mr. Hollar. "I look forward to sharing my perspective and incorporating my financial expertise as DaVita continues to execute its innovative strategy."

Mr. Hollar will serve on the Audit Committee of DaVita's board.

"We're excited to welcome Jason to our board," said Pamela Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. board of directors. "The expertise Jason has cultivated throughout his career will help DaVita continue to grow and lead the kidney care transformation."

With the addition of Mr. Hollar, the DaVita board comprises 10 highly qualified directors, with 30% racial/ethnic and 40% gender diversity.

To learn more about DaVita and its board of directors, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Investor Contact Information
Jim Gustafson
Jim.gustafson@davita.com
310-536-2585

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)
DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-announces-jason-m-hollar-to-join-its-board-of-directors-301520481.html

SOURCE DaVita

