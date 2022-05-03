U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    -20.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,824.00
    -156.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,009.75
    -63.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.80
    -11.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    -1.47 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.51
    -0.89 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2500
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0550
    -0.1260 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,413.24
    -307.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.03
    -5.63 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.49
    -56.06 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

DaVita Celebrates 2021 ESG, Corporate Social Responsibility Achievements

·4 min read

Shares progress made toward its vision for global corporate citizenship.

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita Inc. highlighted its continued commitment to corporate citizenship with the publication of its annual Community Care Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report.

"I'm humbled reflecting on the incredible and intentional contributions of our teammates to better the world around them," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "At DaVita, we strive to make a lasting, positive impact on health care and the lives we touch along the way. As we look toward the year ahead, we will continue driving innovations and initiatives that uplift our patients, teammates and the communities we serve."

In 2021, DaVita solidified its commitment to ESG and set goals in five key areas, many of which were aspirational:

  • Patient Care: Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives

  • Teammate Engagement: Be recognized as an employer of choice

  • Environmental Stewardship: Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets

  • Healthy Communities: Spread citizen leadership throughout local communities

  • Leading with Integrity and Accountability: Continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics

Throughout the year, DaVita teammates made meaningful strides toward these ESG goals. Report highlights from 2021 include:

Caring for Our Patients

Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives

  • DaVita administered ~217,000 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to the dialysis community.

  • DaVita closed the COVID-19 vaccination gap for DaVita's Hispanic patients and improved the vaccination gap for DaVita's Black patients from 30% to 5% lower than vaccination rates for its white patients from March 2021 to January 2022.

  • ~15% of patients received home dialysis treatments as of December 31, 2021.

  • 7,500+ patients received a kidney transplant.

  • 30,000+ people participated in a Kidney Smart® class, a record-setting year of engagement for the kidney disease education program.

Caring for Each Other1

Be recognized as an employer of choice and continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics

  • 84% of teammates are engaged based on our 2021 survey.

  • 78% of teammates are women; 55% are people of color as of December 31, 2021.

  • 84% of teammates feel a sense of belonging within the DaVita community based on our 2021 survey.

  • 12,500+ teammates participated in a DaVita University professional development course.

  • DaVita is one of 8% of companies in the S&P 500 to have a woman serving as the independent board chair, and as of December 31, 2021, 100% of its board committees were led by women or people of color.

1 Data for U.S. Teammates

Caring for Our World

Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets and spread citizen leadership throughout local communities

  • 100% of DaVita's U.S. operations are now powered by renewable energy via its virtual power purchase agreements and on-site solar power generation at some DaVita locations.

  • DaVita's 2025 climate targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

  • 37,000+ adults participated in type 2 diabetes education through DaVita's support for the American Diabetes Association.

  • DaVita deposited $15 million to HOPE Credit Union, which provides banking services and loans to underserved communities.

  • More than $910,000 was raised by the Tour DaVita event to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita with international programs supporting the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

To learn more about DaVita's history of caring for its patients, teammates and the communities it serves, or to download the full report, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

Media:
Megan Anthony
Megan.Anthony@DaVita.com
720-631-2170

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)
DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-celebrates-2021-esg-corporate-social-responsibility-achievements-301538010.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Shot 7% Higher Today

    As a nasally administered medicine, Covishield has a short pathway to upper airways and the lungs; COVID infections in these regions have been particularly damaging to many patients and have led to significant fatalities. In its press release trumpeting the news, Sorrento quoted its chief medical officer, Mike Royal, as saying, "We are encouraged by the speed with which this study enrolled, as the IND was just cleared two months ago."

  • This Woman Opened Up About Having "Hourglass Syndrome" — A Disorder That Results From Sucking In Your Stomach Too Much

    "If it isn't the consequences of my mother and grandmother's actions."View Entire Post ›

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid Stumbles as Covid Preventative. The Earnings Are Tuesday.

    The company said Friday that the Covid-19 antiviral drug failed to show a statistically significant benefit as a prophylactic treatment.

  • BVXV: Definitive Collaboration Agreement Signed to Develop Pipeline of NanoAb Therapies…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BVXV READ THE FULL BVXV RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Definitive Collaboration Agreement for Pipeline of Nanosized Antibodies (NanoAbs) On March 24, 2022, BiondVax Pharmacueticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) announced a definitive collaboration agreement has been signed with the Max Planck Society, the parent organization of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary

  • COVID Cases are Rising Again and Here's What NOT to Do

    We're all ready for COVID to be over. But just because we want the pandemic to be done doesn't make it so, and although experts are urging Americans to make individual risk-benefit calculations when returning to normal activities for the benefit of their mental health, they say that certain precautions are still necessary. We're learning to live with COVID-19, and for everyone's health, that means not making these mistakes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of oth

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Hopkins partners with Maryland biotech Orgenesis on new cell therapy center

    Orgenesis plans to open the Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing on Johns Hopkins' East Baltimore medical campus.

  • Illumina Announces Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Janssen

    Strategic Dx partnering allows for innovation and value at scale

  • What I saw in line at a South Jersey marijuana dispensary | Mullane

    A week after New Jersey legalized recreational sales, lines were long at Curaleaf in Bellmawr. Many said they needed to offset chronic anxiety.

  • BA.4, BA.5, 2 new Omicron variants detected in the U.S., could spark another COVID wave. Research shows these people will fare best

    The new spawns of Omicron sweeping South Africa have arrived in the U.S.

  • FDA rejects Peninsula biotech's cancer drug — at least for now

    The company, working with its partner in China, plans to ask the FDA in August to approve the drug against a type of head-and-neck cancer.

  • Naomi Judd’s death spotlights a national mental health crisis worsened by COVID-19

    Story at a glance The coronavirus pandemic is still exacerbating the country’s mental health issues, even after many restrictions were lifted and vaccines became widely available. One survey conducted in March found 52 percent of young adults reported experiencing feelings of depression and hopelessness. Country music star Naomi Judd died over the weekend after…

  • U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sends protesters onto streets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Anti-abortion activists and pro-abortion rights supporters took to the streets of Washington on Tuesday after news that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized abortion. A leaked initial draft majority opinion suggests the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reported on Monday. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

  • COVID Hospitalizations Are Rising in These States Now

    As though we needed a reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, both cases and hospitalizations have begun to tick upward in recent weeks. The BA.2 subvariant, which is driving this surge, doesn't seem to produce more severe illness overall, but certain vulnerable people are still at risk, and it's important to keep tabs on the level of community transmission in your area: The CDC recommends taking additional precautions when local levels are "medium" or "high" to prevent hospitals fro

  • Here we go again: California coronavirus cases rising. Is a new wave coming soon?

    Coronavirus cases have risen by nearly 30% in California over the last week. Hospitalizations are up, too.

  • Transcript: Dr. Deborah Birx on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, former President Donald Trump's COVID-19 response coordinator, that aired Sunday, May 1, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters. The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc, Yelp Inc and others to respond to Republican-backed state laws curbing abortion access, helping employees bypass them. The U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June in a case that gives its conservative majority a chance to roll back abortion rights or even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

  • International Patent Application Filed for Cervical Cancer Vaccine

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA:5LB), (OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has continued to expand the patent coverage for its cancer vaccine platform by filing an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") for broad geographic market coverage outside the US for cervical cancer. BioVaxys has an agreement with Procare Health of Barcelona, Spain ("Procare") for clinical co-development of the Company's autologous bihapteniz

  • 'Do something Democrats,' abortion rights supporters chant at U.S. Supreme Court

    Hundreds of abortion rights supporters gathered in anger at the U.S. Supreme Court after an unprecedented leak showed a majority of justices poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Within hours of Politico's publication on Monday of an initial draft opinion that would overturn the landmark decision, a crowd was calling on Democrats in Congress to take action to protect access to abortion, while decrying a possible ruling that would take away what they see as a fundamental right. "The first line in the draft is that this is a moral issue," Annie McDonnell, 19, a student at George Washington University, said, referring to the draft opinion.

  • Country icon Naomi Judd died by suicide following longtime mental health struggle: report

    The country legend took her own life on Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to People magazine. A rep for Judd told Fox News Digital on Monday: “There is an investigation by law enforcement and the coroner’s office.”