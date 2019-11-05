DaVita HealthCare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $143.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.85 billion.

DaVita HealthCare shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 23%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $62.44, a drop of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA