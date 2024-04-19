DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $127.82, demonstrating a +1.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had lost 7.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.96, indicating a 24.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.01 billion, showing a 4.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.23 per share and a revenue of $12.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.97% and +3.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, DaVita HealthCare possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DaVita HealthCare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.98, so one might conclude that DaVita HealthCare is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

