DaVita Honors Extraordinary Nurses with DAISY Awards

·3 min read
In this article:
  • DVA
    Watchlist

Recognizes nurses who make an exceptional difference in care delivery.

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today announced that 56 of its nephrology nurses were honored with the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's™ mission to recognize the outstanding, compassionate care that nurses provide to patients and families every day.

"At DaVita, we have an unwavering commitment to nursing excellence," says Tina Livaudais, chief nursing officer for DaVita. "Each of our DAISY recipients exemplifies this through their passionate dedication to patient care and steadfast support of their fellow caregivers. I'm proud to celebrate this achievement and the many ways DaVita nurses positively impact dialysis communities across the country."

DaVita recipients were nominated by fellow employees (teammates) for the outstanding care they deliver at every patient encounter. As the largest ambulatory care provider to participate in the DAISY Foundation's annual award, DaVita serves over 200,000 dialysis patients nation-wide. Its nephrology nurses not only provide dynamic, diverse and holistic care to some of the most medically complex members of our communities, but approach each patient's care journey with respect and empathy.

For their commitment to delivering the highest quality care, honorees received a personalized "Extraordinary Nurse" certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called "A Healer's Touch."

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, doctor of humane letters and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award."

To learn more about a career as a nephrology nurse, visit Careers.DaVita.com.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2022, DaVita served 200,800 patients at 2,809 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 346 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact:
Megan Anthony
Megan.Anthony@Davita.com
720-631-2170

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-honors-extraordinary-nurses-with-daisy-awards-301543483.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

