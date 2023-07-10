What Is DaVita Inc.'s (NYSE:DVA) Share Price Doing?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine DaVita’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is DaVita Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.82x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 23.09x, which means if you buy DaVita today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe DaVita should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like DaVita’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from DaVita?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. DaVita's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DVA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at DVA? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DVA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for DVA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing DaVita at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DaVita.

