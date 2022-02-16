U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

DaVita Kidney Care Appoints New Chief Medical Officer of Home Modalities

·3 min read
In this article:
  • DVA
    Watchlist

Dr. Mihran Naljayan will take the clinical leadership role for DaVita

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care today announced Dr. Mihran Naljayan as chief medical officer (CMO) of Home Modalities.

Dr. Naljayan joined DaVita in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of clinical affairs within DaVita's home dialysis program. In that role, he created and led DaVita's home physician support network—a program that helps empower nephrologists to advocate for home dialysis with eligible patients. Since Dr. Naljayan joined DaVita, there has been a 35% increase in home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments. He will continue to lead this initiative while expanding his scope as CMO of Home Modalities.

"Dr. Naljayan is a relentless innovator with a bold vision for at-home kidney care, including helping to increase equitable access to home dialysis for our patients," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, CMO for DaVita Kidney Care. "With a proven track record, we know he'll continue to help expand and improve DaVita's capabilities as a comprehensive kidney care provider."

Dr. Naljayan succeeds Dr. Martin Schreiber, who has led DaVita's home dialysis program since 2014. Dr. Schreiber will continue to serve DaVita's home patients in a part-time capacity as a consultant for several strategic initiatives, including DaVita's 11 newly launched value-based care programs that aim to increase access to home dialysis.

"I have deep gratitude for the countless physicians and patients Dr. Schreiber has inspired to become advocates for home treatments," said Dr. Naljayan. "It's an honor to build on the foundation he set and further support physicians and patients who want to experience the benefit of treating at home."

Dr. Naljayan is board certified in nephrology and hypertension through the American Board of Internal Medicine. He completed medical school at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana, followed by his internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School in Boston. He is a Clinical Associate Professor at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans.

More information about how DaVita is transforming care for patients who choose to treat at home is available at DaVita.com/Home.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

* Service provider and modality selection are choices made exclusively between the patient and nephrologist.

Contact Information
Media:
Halie Peddle
Halie.Peddle@DaVita.com
(303) 550-6349

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)
DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-kidney-care-appoints-new-chief-medical-officer-of-home-modalities-301483293.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

