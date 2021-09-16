U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,468.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.51
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    -16.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.31
    +546.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.63
    +37.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

DaVita Kidney Care Names New Chief Nursing Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tina Livaudais, RN, BSN, MBA, assumes clinical leadership role focused on DaVita's 18,000 nurses and 19,000 patient care technicians (PCTs)

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Nephrology Nurses Week, DaVita Kidney Care begins a new chapter for its nursing program by announcing Tina Livaudais as the kidney care provider's chief nursing officer (CNO). Livaudais most recently served as vice president of clinical services for the national hospital services group, overseeing more than 4,600 DaVita teammates.

"Tina is a visionary nurse leader with an unmatched passion for patient care, drive for clinical excellence and dedication to her teammates and the communities she serves," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "Tina is the ideal leader to oversee our nurses and other front-line caregivers, and support DaVita's mission to be the provider and employer of choice."

Livaudais began her career with DaVita in 1995 as a PCT while a student in nursing school at Louisiana State University. After graduating, she accepted a role as a nephrology nurse and has served in a variety of patient-facing and leadership roles.

In over two decades with DaVita, Livaudais has served as the national clinical and nursing lead for approximately 900 hospital programs, aided in accelerating the growth of DaVita's home dialysis program and focused on clinical strategy and operations across several business units. In 2017, she was recognized by DaVita for her empathetic leadership style and ability to successfully lead teams at all levels.

As CNO, Livaudais aims to foster an environment that promotes clinical excellence and professional growth for DaVita's frontline teammates.

"Reflecting on my 26 years with DaVita, I am grateful for each opportunity afforded to me that nurtured my passion for nephrology nursing and patient care," says Livaudais. "I am inspired by our nurses and PCTs each day, and humbled by the opportunity to pass along those same opportunities as I lead the next generation of DaVita caregivers in their own journey."

Livaudais resides in New Orleans with her husband and children. In her free time, she enjoys spending time at the beach and tackling do-it-yourself projects around the house.

To learn more about DaVita, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2021, DaVita served 204,300 patients at 2,828 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 331 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Media:
Megan Anthony
megan.anthony@davita.com
(636) 675-6705

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)
DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-kidney-care-names-new-chief-nursing-officer-301378389.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons UiPath Stock Is a Buy After Raising Its Full-Year Outlook Once Again

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) was a hot IPO this past spring, with the public listing of the tech stock raising some $700 million in fresh cash for the high-growth company. UiPath is in the business automation market.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching This Trend Right Now

    Let's take a close look at the area smart investors are watching right now. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized such treatments by Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR).

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • Cathie Wood Likes Tesla. But Her ARK Funds Keep Selling the Stock.

    FEATURE Two exchange-traded funds under the ETF umbrella of star investor Cathie Wood sold more than 81,600 shares of Tesla valued at nearly $62 million, on Wednesday.  Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares closed Wednesday at $755.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • SAS tells employees to get vaccinated or they could lose their jobs

    SAS already had been requiring employees to get vaccinated before returning to work in person.

  • 3 Explosive Biotech Stocks That Could 10X in 10 Years

    A key reason why many people invest in biotech companies is that they expect them to grow much larger. Here's why they chose BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS). Zhiyuan Sun (BioNTech): In the past year, BioNTech shares have more than quintupled on investor enthusiasm surrounding its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, developed jointly with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Pfizer and Moderna support COVID booster shots

    Pfizer and Moderna are pushing for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, but the Food and Drug Administration has yet to support a third dose. Many Americans still need to be convinced to get their first shot. Omar Villafranca has more.

  • Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

    The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Virus Expert Really Wants You to Understand the Stakes We a

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • Merck CEO: Authorization of its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment could come by year end

    Merck & Co. Inc. said it expects the company's experimental oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 could get emergency authorization by the end of the year. "We expect to be able to see clinical data here in the back half of the year and still have the potential for an interim analysis and potential for emergency use authorization before year end," Merck CEO Robert Davis told investors at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. have been

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • Top Solar Stocks for Q4 2021

    The solar energy industry has grown rapidly even as fossil fuels remain the dominant source of global energy use. While some large utilities and energy companies have solar and renewable energy divisions, these businesses typically are not included in the industry's listings because the parent's primary focus is not solar. Here are the top three solar stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

  • Mum who nearly died of COVID vaccine side effects vows to let daughter have jab

    Kirsty Hext, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the second jab.

  • South Carolina officials want out of mask mandate ban suit

    The plaintiffs are challenging a budget measure passed this summer that prevents South Carolina districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. In papers filed last week, attorneys for McMaster — a Republican who has said repeatedly that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools — argued that the ACLU and its clients “have not alleged, and they cannot reasonably or plausibly allege, that Governor McMaster acted with bad faith or gross misconduct.”