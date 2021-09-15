U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.50
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.80
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.76
    +1.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0130 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3800
    -0.3000 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,403.07
    +848.78 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.10
    +47.36 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,033.94
    -0.12 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

DaVita's Pamela Arway, Johnson & Johnson, Xcel Energy and ACCD's Clint Allen Honored with 2021 Board Leadership Awards

·4 min read

Recognized by panel of peer directors for significant accomplishments in the field of corporate governance and board leadership; Awards will be presented on Sept. 23, 2021, at Annual Boardroom Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Arway, Chair of DaVita, was named "Independent Director of the Year" today by Corporate Board Member magazine in its 3rd annual Board Leadership Awards, presented in partnership with Galt & Company.

Arway, a longtime boardroom veteran who also serves on the board of The Hershey Company and Iron Mountain, was recognized by a panel of her peers for helping lead the healthcare company through one of the most difficult periods in recent memory, as the company continued to serve clients unfailingly through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is one of three honorees the independent committee recognized for their work during a year of challenges and difficulties worldwide. The others include:

  • The board of Johnson & Johnson is the recipient of the "Courage in the Boardroom" award for their perseverance, leadership and corporate selflessness in bringing their Covid-19 vaccine to market on a non-profit basis.

  • The board of Xcel Energy is the recipient of the "Greatest Impact on Corporate Boards" award for their leadership in making the utility industry more sustainable, raising the bar for so many other firms.

In addition, Corporate Board Member will honor Clint Allen, founder and president of the American College of Corporate Directors, with a special lifetime achievement award for his sustained effort over decades to improve America's boardrooms through director education. Allen died last year.

The awards will be presented live, online during Corporate Board Member's annual Boardroom Summit, Sept. 23, followed by a panel discussion with Arway, Anne Mulcahy, lead director, Johnson & Johnson and Ben Fowke, executive chairman, Xcel Energy. For more information or to register for the event: https://boardmember.com/boardroomsummit/

"Being a corporate director is never easy, and this past year has seen the job become exponentially more difficult," said Jamie Tassa, Publisher, Corporate Board Member. "This year's Board Leadership Awards showcase the very best in corporate governance at a time when great examples matter more than ever before."

"At an incredibly tough time for business, this year's honorees have demonstrated the essential importance of board leadership," said Joe Shalleck, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, Galt & Company. "We're honored to again support the judges and Corporate Board Member in this important effort to recognize the best in corporate governance. We congratulate them all."

Judges
What makes the awards unique is that they are voted on by a peer group of experienced public company directors. This year's judges include: D. Bryan Jordan, CEO, First Horizon and Board Member, AutoZone; Edward J. "Ned" Kelly, Retired Chairman, CSX; Ellen J. Kullman, President & CEO, Carbon, Board Member, Amgen, Dell Technologies, The Goldman Sachs Group; Mike O'Neill, Retired Chairman, Citigroup; Maria Sastre, Board Member, General Mills and O'Reilly Auto Parts; Nigel Travis, Retired Executive Chairman, Dunkin Brands and Board Member, Abercrombie & Fitch and Advance Auto Parts; and Jim Umpleby, CEO, Caterpillar and Board Member, Chevron.

About Corporate Board Member
Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com

About Chief Executive Group
Chief Executive Group, the leading community for U.S. business leaders, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, StrategicCFO360.com, StrategicCIO360.com, StrategicCHRO360.com, as well as producing conferences and roundtables that enable C-Suite leaders to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. CEG also hosts a number of peer networks, including Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry and The CFO Leadership Council, as well as two peer-led education platforms, The Corporate Board Member Institute and The American College of Corporate Directors. Visit Chiefexecutivegroup.com for details.

About Galt & Company
Galt & Company is a top-tier consulting firm that helps chief executives and their boards develop the strategies and organizational capabilities which deliver superior profit growth and shareholder returns. The firm brings the disciplines of the capital market inside a company, impacting corporate and business unit strategy, resource allocation, performance management and execution. Galt & Company has been associated with a number of notable corporate success stories over the last several decades. Its clients consistently deliver shareholder returns in the top quartile of their industry peers, and the firm holds itself accountable for those results. www.galtandco.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Tassa, Publisher, Corporate Board Member
615-592-1506

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davitas-pamela-arway-johnson--johnson-xcel-energy-and-accds-clint-allen-honored-with-2021-board-leadership-awards-301377338.html

SOURCE Chief Executive Group

Recommended Stories

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of last year's biggest coronavirus vaccine hopefuls. The U.S. government invested $1.6 billion in the company's development program last summer. And the shares soared 2,700%, well outperforming those of today's vaccine leaders Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it is right now. This isn't necessarily true -- stock valuations should be considered in context on an individual basis -- but nonetheless this anxiety is prevalent. In fact, high-quality businesses like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are all down sharply over the past few months.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Retail Investors Can't Stop Buying

    Although retail investors have been investing side-by-side with Wall Street investment banks for more than a century, they've truly asserted themselves as a force to be reckoned with this year. When retail investors collectively pile into (or out of) a stock, it tends to move. A penny stock is a company whose shares trade below $5.

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy BioNTech Stock?

    If you're considering an investment in the newly famous coronavirus vaccine developer BioNTech, (NASDAQ: BNTX) you're right to wonder if the window of opportunity is still open. On the other hand, BioNTech's decline is far from guaranteed, and it's being supported by a handful of different trends, not to mention probable future developments. The biggest reason why it might be too late to buy BioNTech stock is that the market may have already fully and accurately accounted for its expected vaccine income over the next few years in its stock price.

  • Down 55% From Its High, Is This Hypergrowth Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 55% from their all-time high last December. Similar to other companies that have gone public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or de-SPAC in the past year, ChargePoint is part of a class of stocks that have dramatically underperformed the S&P 500's 20% year-to-date gain. Although it's a hypergrowth company in an attractive industry, there's an argument to be made that ChargePoint's stock price got a little ahead of itself.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Affirm Stock?

    Shares of Affirm are up more than 50% over the past month. Here is why Affirm is the talk of Wall Street.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • Why Support.com Stock Is Crashing

    Support.com's merger with a Bitcoin-mining company isn't powering the gains some investors had hoped for.

  • Stock-market traders brace for ‘quadruple witching’ as equities suffer another mid-month stumble

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • AT&T anticipates pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal to close by mid-2022

    AT&T is in the process of unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services. It is combining WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery to create a proposed stand-alone company, Warner Bros. Discovery. "After close of that transaction and on a pro-forma basis, AT&T expects annual revenues to grow at a low single digits compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2024 with annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share growing at a CAGR in the mid-single digit range", AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said in an update to shareholders on Tuesday.