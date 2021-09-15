DaVita's Pamela Arway, Johnson & Johnson, Xcel Energy and ACCD's Clint Allen Honored with 2021 Board Leadership Awards

Recognized by panel of peer directors for significant accomplishments in the field of corporate governance and board leadership; Awards will be presented on Sept. 23, 2021, at Annual Boardroom Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Arway, Chair of DaVita, was named "Independent Director of the Year" today by Corporate Board Member magazine in its 3rd annual Board Leadership Awards, presented in partnership with Galt & Company.

Arway, a longtime boardroom veteran who also serves on the board of The Hershey Company and Iron Mountain, was recognized by a panel of her peers for helping lead the healthcare company through one of the most difficult periods in recent memory, as the company continued to serve clients unfailingly through the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is one of three honorees the independent committee recognized for their work during a year of challenges and difficulties worldwide. The others include:

The board of Johnson & Johnson is the recipient of the "Courage in the Boardroom" award for their perseverance, leadership and corporate selflessness in bringing their Covid-19 vaccine to market on a non-profit basis.

The board of Xcel Energy is the recipient of the "Greatest Impact on Corporate Boards" award for their leadership in making the utility industry more sustainable, raising the bar for so many other firms.

In addition, Corporate Board Member will honor Clint Allen, founder and president of the American College of Corporate Directors, with a special lifetime achievement award for his sustained effort over decades to improve America's boardrooms through director education. Allen died last year.

The awards will be presented live, online during Corporate Board Member's annual Boardroom Summit, Sept. 23, followed by a panel discussion with Arway, Anne Mulcahy, lead director, Johnson & Johnson and Ben Fowke, executive chairman, Xcel Energy. For more information or to register for the event: https://boardmember.com/boardroomsummit/

"Being a corporate director is never easy, and this past year has seen the job become exponentially more difficult," said Jamie Tassa, Publisher, Corporate Board Member. "This year's Board Leadership Awards showcase the very best in corporate governance at a time when great examples matter more than ever before."

"At an incredibly tough time for business, this year's honorees have demonstrated the essential importance of board leadership," said Joe Shalleck, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, Galt & Company. "We're honored to again support the judges and Corporate Board Member in this important effort to recognize the best in corporate governance. We congratulate them all."

Judges

What makes the awards unique is that they are voted on by a peer group of experienced public company directors. This year's judges include: D. Bryan Jordan, CEO, First Horizon and Board Member, AutoZone; Edward J. "Ned" Kelly, Retired Chairman, CSX; Ellen J. Kullman, President & CEO, Carbon, Board Member, Amgen, Dell Technologies, The Goldman Sachs Group; Mike O'Neill, Retired Chairman, Citigroup; Maria Sastre, Board Member, General Mills and O'Reilly Auto Parts; Nigel Travis, Retired Executive Chairman, Dunkin Brands and Board Member, Abercrombie & Fitch and Advance Auto Parts; and Jim Umpleby, CEO, Caterpillar and Board Member, Chevron.

About Corporate Board Member

Corporate Board Member, a division of Chief Executive Group, has been the market leader in board education for 20 years. The quarterly publication provides public company board members, CEOs, general counsel and corporate secretaries decision-making tools to address the wide range of corporate governance, risk oversight and shareholder engagement issues facing their boards. Corporate Board Member further extends its thought leadership through online resources, webinars, timely research, conferences and peer-driven roundtables. The company maintains the most comprehensive database of directors and officers of publicly traded companies listed with NYSE, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq. Learn more at BoardMember.com

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for U.S. business leaders, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, StrategicCFO360.com, StrategicCIO360.com, StrategicCHRO360.com, as well as producing conferences and roundtables that enable C-Suite leaders to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. CEG also hosts a number of peer networks, including Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry and The CFO Leadership Council, as well as two peer-led education platforms, The Corporate Board Member Institute and The American College of Corporate Directors. Visit Chiefexecutivegroup.com for details.

About Galt & Company

Galt & Company is a top-tier consulting firm that helps chief executives and their boards develop the strategies and organizational capabilities which deliver superior profit growth and shareholder returns. The firm brings the disciplines of the capital market inside a company, impacting corporate and business unit strategy, resource allocation, performance management and execution. Galt & Company has been associated with a number of notable corporate success stories over the last several decades. Its clients consistently deliver shareholder returns in the top quartile of their industry peers, and the firm holds itself accountable for those results. www.galtandco.com

