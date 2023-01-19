U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,898.85
    -30.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,044.56
    -252.40 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,852.27
    -104.74 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.35
    -18.02 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.80
    +0.47 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0042 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2397
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3900
    -0.3600 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,064.55
    +359.71 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.81
    +5.39 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Davos 2023: JBS urges for technical and financial support to rural producers to fight climate change

·3 min read

JBS Global CEO, Gilberto Tomazoni, participated in a panel at the World Economic Forum to discuss strategies to promote more sustainable land use.

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS, the world's largest food company, participated this Wednesday January 18th, in the panel 'Why Lands Matter', at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Alongside representatives of the government, the nonprofit sector and financial institutions, Tomazoni argued that the way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to offer technical and financial support to rural producers, particularly to the smaller producers.

"We need to focus on supporting farmers, with knowledge sharing and access to credit to make the transition to more sustainable production. This way, they will be able to produce more, be more efficient, while applying existing technology," said Tomazoni during the panel, which also included Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy, Stefaan Decraene, executive chairman of the Rabobank Group, Maria Susana Muhamad, minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, and Jack Hurd, executive director of the Tropical Forest Alliance. The discussion was led by Jamie Heller, business editor of The Wall Street Journal.

Tomazoni highlighted that in Brazil, there are existing solutions to promote more efficient and sustainable agriculture and livestock production, such as the recovery of degraded pastures. "In a single area, you can increase food production by 10 times and still capture more carbon from the atmosphere. Imagine how this could benefit a producer's income," said Tomazoni.

In addition to taking these production methods to the farmers, it is necessary to offer financial credit so that they can put them into practice: "Today, less than 2% of the funds dedicated to tackling climate change go to this sector of the population. We urgently need to change this." Tomazoni also highlighted the importance of segmenting the producers to offer support and services according to their needs.

As part of the solution for better land use, Tomazoni presented the example of the JBS Fund for the Amazon, which focuses on providing technical and financial support to local projects that seek the sustainable development of the Amazon. For the JBS executive, it is necessary to create a solidarity network as it is imperative that social inclusion and sustainable practices go hand in hand. This is precisely the vision of the JBS Fund, which supports initiatives that generate environmental preservation and socioeconomic growth in Amazon communities.

Finally, Tomazoni emphasized that the government, financial and production sectors, as well as the nonprofit sector, need to come together to build this climate solution, ensuring that the resources reach small producers without neglecting the food security of the growing world population under any circumstances. "If we work collectively to support farmers, we can produce more, reduce emissions, and protect our natural resources," he concluded.

World Economic Forum

The 53rd edition of the World Economic Forum discusses the theme 'Cooperation in a fragmented world' from January 16th-20th to reaffirm the value of public-private dialogue and cooperation to drive long-term positive change. The event brings together global leaders from various segments who debate ways to restore a collective sense of agency and transform defensive measures into proactive, vision-oriented policies and business strategies.

About JBS

JBS is the world's largest food company. With a diversified platform in terms of types of products (poultry, pork, beef, and lamb, in addition to plant-based), the company has more than 250,000 employees across production plants and offices on all continents, in countries such as Brazil, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, China, among others. JBS is one of Brazil's largest private employers. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands recognized for their excellence and innovation: Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, Just Bare, among many others, which get to consumers' tables every day in 190 countries. The company invests in related businesses, such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal care and cleaning, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling, and transportation, with a focus on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations prioritizing high quality and food safety and adopts best practices in sustainability and animal welfare throughout its value chain, making a commitment in March 2021 to become Net Zero by 2040. This means that JBS will achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, reducing its direct and indirect emissions and offsetting all residual emissions by 2040. JBS was the first global company in the protein industry to make this commitment, with the purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable way.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davos-2023-jbs-urges-for-technical-and-financial-support-to-rural-producers-to-fight-climate-change-301726348.html

SOURCE JBS

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Firms Eye $11 Billion Canada Fund to Match Biden’s Subsidies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil-sands companies see a chance to secure a steady stream of government aid as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to keep Canada competitive with the massive clean-energy subsidies on offer in the US.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump De

  • Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

    Greta Thunberg says it is 'absurd' that in Davos, so many people are turning to those who are mainly responsible for the climate crisis to fix it.

  • The black hell of Albania's ageing oil fields

    The people of Zharrez in central Albania live amid a stinking apocalyptic landscape of leaking oil wells and rusting storage tanks, the soil blackened from spills of crude that seep into their water.Abandoned wells and storage tanks and rusted and leaking pipelines litter the oil-rich Patos-Marinza area, where swamps and little lakes of black crude scar the landscape.

  • Duke Energy buys 175MW commercial solar project under construction in Colorado

    Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has purchased the 175-megawatt solar and storage plant under construction in El Paso County, Colorado, for an undisclosed price.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Investors hope Plug Power can turn profitable in two years -- just as they've hoped for the past 26 years.

  • Watch dolphin sail through the air as it tries overtaking fishing boat off Australia

    “I’ve seen it many times, but to get it on film is quite hard.”

  • C-Suite Rides: Why all the hubbub over the Ford F-150 Lightning? (PHOTOS)

    It appears that Ford Motor Co. has hit a home run with its all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The all-electric truck proved so popular last year that Ford had to create a waiting list. Ford (NYSE: F) said it sold more than 15,600 Lightning pickups last year.

  • General Electric, IHI Join Forces To Develop Emission-Free Gas Turbines

    General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) and Japanese heavy industry manufacturer IHI Corp (OTC: IHICF) (OTC: IHICY) agreed to jointly develop ammonia combustion technologies for heavy-duty gas turbines to generate electricity with reduced or near zero CO₂ emissions. In June 2021, GE and IHI agreed to conduct an economic assessment for using ammonia as a carbon-free fuel for existing and new gas turbines. The companies will further define a technology roadmap to develop gas turbine technologies by 2030 th

  • China Wants to Be the OPEC of Renewables, but There’s Competition

    A new surge of European government spending will boost the manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable-energy equipment.

  • Researchers find a more sustainable way to grow crops under solar panels

    Solar panels that only allow red wavelengths of light to pass through could enable farmers to grow food more productively while generating power at the same time. Shading crops can also reduce water use and protect them from heat.

  • Shell Acquisition Could Signal More M&A for Green SPACs

    Volta's stock opened up 19% Wednesday after Shell said it is buying the electric-vehicle charging company for about $169 million. The deal could be part of an M spree that some analysts expect this year for beleaguered clean-energy firms that went public during the boom of special-purpose acquisition companies and are now running out of cash. Shares of many of those green SPACs have fallen by 80% or more, making them potential acquisition targets for larger companies that are under pressure to s

  • Extra Dust in the Atmosphere Could Be Hiding the True Effects of Climate Change

    It’s no secret that humans have made big changes to Earth and its atmosphere. But as greenhouse gases have built up in the air and our planet’s average surface temperature has risen, a lesser-known phenomenon has been happening.

  • Avalanche buries snowboarder and carries him 600 feet into Grand Teton’s Death Canyon

    The Idaho man struck multiple objects as he was swept away, park officials said.

  • At Davos, Thunberg visit spotlights lack of climate action

    Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Thursday slammed corporate bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for “fueling the destruction of the planet” by investing in fossil fuels and prioritizing short-term profits over people affected by the climate crisis. Thunberg was joined by prominent young activists Vanessa Nakate of Uganda, Helena Gualinga of Ecuador and Luisa Neubauer of Germany in a roundtable with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol at the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering.

  • Jury hears Musk told 'lies' that cost Tesla investors millions

    A lawyer for angry Tesla investors told a California courtroom on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk "lied" about having funding in place to take the company private, costing his clients millions of dollars."And his lies cost regular people like Glen Littleton to lose millions and millions of dollars," Porritt added in opening remarks.

  • New clean air regulations put some big rigs off the road in California

    California is continuing its efforts to reduce air pollution and reach its clean air goals, but that effort is coming at a price for people in the trucking industry. As of January 1, semi trucks with engines built before 2010 are no longer allowed to drive on California roads.

  • Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay

    Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there's little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which uses feedstocks like cooking oils to reduce emissions by up to 80% from conventional fuel, is seen as the carbon saviour for an aviation sector often cast as a villain in the fight against climate change. That has stirred a debate whether governments, airlines or oil producers - or a combination of all three - should fund the expansion of production required to hit a proposed European Union target of 20% by 2035.

  • Climate Envoy Kerry on China Cooperation, Climate Action

    US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry says despite a trillion dollars committed over the past few year by global philanthropies for various causes, only about 2% goes toward climate action. He speaks to Bloomberg from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

  • Lithium miner cited for violating endangered flower habitat

    Five days after the U.S. Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to an Australian mining company pursuing a lithium project in Nevada, federal land managers cited it for trespassing within the habitat of an endangered flower. The Bureau of Land Management said in Wednesday's trespass notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC it has confirmed land was disturbed within the designated critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat, a 6-inch-tall (15-centimeter-tall) desert wildflower with yellow blooms. The Bureau of Land Management said the agency’s drilling permit required any disturbance of the land occur outside areas identified as critical habitat for the plant the Fish and Wildlife Service listed as endangered last month.

  • Greta Thunberg rips ‘completely ridiculous’ move to let UAE oil chief lead COP28

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday knocked the United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) “completely ridiculous” appointment of a state-run oil company chief to lead United Nations climate talks in Dubai at the end of this year. “Lobbyists have been influencing these conferences since forever, and this just puts a very clear face to it. … It’s…