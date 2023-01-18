Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities.

"We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every continent to have MRNA capacity," he said on a panel at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

The company is building or planning to build factories in Canada, Australia, Britain and Kenya, he said.

Its COVID-19 vaccines are made in the United States and Switzerland.

