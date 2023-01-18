U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,018.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,640.00
    +15.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.90
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2870
    +1.0790 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,260.45
    +86.47 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +2.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.72
    +2.69 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'

·1 min read
G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".

"Our aim is really to bridge the divide, our aim is to be a force of communication and we are encouraging communication, whether it is China, the U.S. or others," Mohammed al-Jadaan said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are playing our part and you can count on Saudi Arabia to continue playing that part," he said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Davos; writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • On this day: Celtic champ Robert Parish’ Jersey retired; Burrough born

    On this day in Celtics history, champion center Robert Parish had his jersey retired, and Junior Burrough was born.

  • Japan Inc is finally giving raises, just not to everyone

    Japan's top companies are gearing up to offer their biggest wage increases in decades, but there's no way Hideki Kawada can afford raises for the 18 employees at his printing firm. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on Japan Inc to increase pay and reverse decades of flat wages that have squeezed growth in the world's third-largest economy. Fast Retailing Co Ltd, which owns clothing giant Uniqlo, said it would boost pay by up to 40%, fuelling expectations big manufacturers will offer more at annual wage talks with unions this spring.

  • Microsoft reportedly laying off thousands of staff this week

    About 5 per cent of Microsoft’s existing workforce may be laid off

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Apple Gets a Boost in India as Chinese Suppliers Given Clearance

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen of Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are receiving initial clearance by India to expand in the country, helping the tech giant’s efforts to diversify its assembly network beyond China.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • McDonald's Shares Menu Plans for the New Year (Expect More Big Macs)

    The fast-food chain has a major plan to revamp its business and that includes leaning heavily on its classic offerings.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • Ryder layoffs: 800 jobs to be cut at Applied Materials site

    Ryder System Inc. noted in a Jan. 11 letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that it is closing operations at the Applied Materials site in Austin. The transportation and logistics giant made the disclosures under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and said "one or more other operators" are expected to fill Ryder's void.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.