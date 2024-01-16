Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,788.75
    -27.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,606.00
    -186.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,847.75
    -121.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.50
    -17.40 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.07
    +0.39 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.50
    -7.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.00
    +0.75 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2627
    -0.0101 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6940
    +0.9550 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,845.38
    +307.83 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.67
    -44.24 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,619.18
    -282.61 (-0.79%)
     

Davos - Chinese premier Li: China economy growth estimated at 5.2% in 2023

Reuters
54th WEF annual meeting in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday the Chinese economy had rebounded and moved upward, and was estimated to have grown around 5.2% in 2023, above the official target of around 5%.

Li said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the Chinese economy could handle ups and downs in its performance, and the overall trend of long-term growth would not change.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Beijing newsroom)

Advertisement