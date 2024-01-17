Davos Live: JPMorgan Is Still Hiring in Relief for Wall Street

(Bloomberg) -- Despite all the talk of job cuts on Wall Street, JPMorgan indicated it has plans to add headcount, while the chairman of UBS warned about shadow banking on day three at the World Economic Forum.

If Tuesday was all about Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, today could be a chance for Argentina’s new president Javier Milei to dominate the stage in Davos. Additional highlights include Bloomberg Television interviews with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and an address by French President Emmanuel Macron.

(Times CET)

In the House

Shadow Risks (9:30 a.m.)

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher took a moment with Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders to reflect on culture in banking — and how it’s impossible to regulate for. It’s no accident that the firms that survived the 2008 financial crisis were the ones who could repair themselves and move forward, he said.

Kelleher also took a swipe at regulators who are pushing for much more capital in the banking system, arguing that that’s not where the next crisis will come from. Private credit and the non-bank sector has less strict oversight and risks are building, he warned.

“Since that sector is not sufficiently regulated by definition, that is where you will probably see crises coming out,” he said at an event at Bloomberg House. “Looking to over-regulate the banks, looking for more capital in the banking system is the wrong issue.”

Summer Cut (9 a.m.)

Christine Lagarde pitched up at Bloomberg House with a clear message for the markets: the European Central Bank is likely to cut interest rates in the summer.

Lagarde also said that market bets on aggressive rate cuts are a distraction: “It is not helping our fight against inflation, if the anticipation is such that they are way too high compared with what’s likely to happen.”

Coffee First (9 a.m.)

The ECB president was also asked the question that has been on many minds in Davos this week: what would a second Donald Trump presidency mean for Europe and the world.

“Let me have some coffee” was her immediate response as she reached for her cup, drawing laughter from the audience. She went on to say that it’s natural to be concerned about the election considering that the US is the world’s biggest economy and has the most powerful armed forces.

“We have to be strong as Europeans and not assume that we can rely on whoever our friends are around the world because these things change over the course of time, as we have seen,” she added.

Talk of the Town

‘Pure Greed’ (10:15 a.m.)

Former US Vice President Al Gore took on the fossil fuel industry and its facilitators, pointing a finger at the Davos audience and saying: “Pure greed!”

“Just last week the American Petroleum Institute announced a new $100 million advertising campaign with the objective to convince people it’s impossible to shift away from fossil fuels,” he said. “We have the means to solve this — all we have to do is marshal the political will to make the changes that are necessary.”

Higher for Longer (9:45 a.m.)

High interest rates will continue to exert stresses, according to State Street Corp. CEO Ron O’Hanley. The Fed is likely to err on the side of holding rates given the risk of a resurgence in inflation, despite market wagers for a dovish pivot in 2024, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

“The danger of undershooting is far greater than the danger of overshooting,” he said. “The Fed was very clear in their dot plot and I don’t know why markets decided to double it and go to town on that — it doesn’t make sense.”

He added that stimulating growth will be the next major challenge, given the world is going in the direction of reshoring of supply chains and de-globalization.

Hiring Push (8:30 a.m.)

Despite all the talk of job cuts on Wall Street, there’s one bank that’s not feeling the pain. JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto said the lender is planning to add headcount this year as it sees opportunities to expand its presence in US wealth management, boost its international retail arm and exploit a dealmaking revival.

“All the components are for a strong year,” Pinto told Bloomberg TV. “When I look at our plans, we will increase our staff this year for sure.”

Pinto was also asked about his native Argentina, where last month Milei devalued the peso and announced massive spending cuts. “It will be a tough year for Argentina, for the population of the country,” Pinto said. “But as the society tolerates the pain of adjustment, I think this may be a great thing.”

Shock Therapy (8 a.m.)

Milei, who became president of Argentina promising to smash things up, is one of the more colorful personalities to grace the Swiss Alpine resort this year.

He flew commercial and posted an image of a lion’s head superimposed on his body with a backdrop of some snow-capped mountains on his Instagram. That gives a flavor of what to expect. He’s bringing his most-trusted aide, who happens to be his sister and tends to evade the limelight as much as her brother courts it.

He’ll hold talks with Macron, among others, but for investors the meeting to watch is with the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva, where they will discuss the next steps in Argentina’s fraught relationship with the fund.

“The objective of the trip is to plant the ideas of Liberty in a forum that is contaminated with the socialist agenda 2030 that will only bring misery to the world,” according to a post Tuesday on X by Milei’s office.

In Case You Missed It

Zelenskiy spent 24 hours pitching the Wall Street elite for investment and patching up ties with old allies as part of a push to shore up Ukraine’s faltering effort to fend off Russia’s attacks

The US won’t quit NATO regardless of the outcome of this year’s election and despite Trump’s threats to exit the military alliance, the organization’s chief told Bloomberg TV.

UK Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will make a pitch to business leaders at Davos on Wednesday, pledging to boost investment into Britain if the opposition Labour Party wins a general election expected later this year.

Marc Benioff, the Salesforce Inc. chief executive officer who also owns Time magazine, said artificial intelligence companies ripped off intellectual property to build their technology.

Tech Buzz

Crytpo’s Vibe Shift (8 a.m.)

The previous Davos gathering happened in the immediate aftermath of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest and the collapse of FTX. The handwringing that followed certainly dampened the mood at the various “crypto houses” that lined the main street last year.

This year, AI is the belle of the ball and the only Sam anyone is talking about is OpenAI’s Altman. That vibe shift doesn’t mean crypto is entirely absent, however. Several prominent crypto executives, including Grayscale’s Michael Sonnenshein, Circle’s Jeremy Allaire and Alesia Haas of Coinbase all made the trek. Travel budgets seem to reflect crypto’s relatively strong start to the year.

Insider’s Guide

The Evolution of Davos Man (8 a.m.)

Political scientist Samuel Huntington coined the term Davos Man — now hopelessly outdated from a gender perspective — to describe a member of a new denationalized elite in 2004. Those were the giddy days of globalization, when it seemed worldwide capitalism could bring untold riches. It did, but mainly to the elite.

Now, globalization is in retreat as geopolitical conflicts trigger “friend shoring.” For many, worldwide capitalism is linked very closely to the intensifying climate crisis and the fight for resources and no longer presented as a provider of prosperity for the masses. That shift was underscored in a 2022 book by Peter S. Goodman called “Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World.”

--With assistance from Jessica Loudis, Jenny Surane, Ben Priechenfried, Chiara Albanese, Viktoria Dendrinou, Jeff Black, Laura Millan and Liza Tetley.

