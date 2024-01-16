Davos Live: Zelenskiy to Meet With Dimon in Hunt for Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s resounding victory in Monday’s Iowa caucuses and the prospect of him returning to the White House will be the talk of the town at the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

Sam Altman, the OpenAI chief executive officer, arrived in the Swiss Alpine resort for discussions on artificial intelligence, while Volodymyr Zelenskiy sits down with JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon as the Ukrainian president seeks to keep aid flowing to defend his nation against Russia.

Bloomberg's team of reporters will be bringing you highlights of what's happening on the ground.

What’s Happening

(Times CET)

EU Entourage (8:45 a.m.)

Switzerland isn’t part of the European Union but Ursula von der Leyen, president of the bloc’s executive arm, seems to feel very much at home nevertheless. Standing in the lobby of the Seehof hotel in Davos on Monday night, she waited for the arrival of Swiss President Viola Amherd surrounded by a throng of Swiss journalists and photographers who followed her every move.

She chatted amiably with Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, who offered her his business card, and when Amherd arrived — straight from Bern, where she had met with Zelenskiy and China’s Li Qiang — it was almost as if Von der Leyen was the host and Amherd the guest. The two then went off for a bilateral meeting. On the agenda: Switzerland’s fraught relations with the EU, on which talks have just restarted.

Badge Palette (8:45 a.m.)

If you thought that a coveted spot at the WEF alone is enough to signal your importance in global business and politics, think again. The event has a caste system of its own, even within its secure perimeter.

To tell how important someone is look no further than the badge dangling from their neck. With six colors primarily available, a badge’s shade is what separates world leaders from plain reporters; what sets apart the spouses and the aides to VIPs from the technical staff that make sure the event can be broadcast across the world.

The most important attendees get white badges with a hologram, giving them access to all areas, including ultra-exclusive back rooms. Those badges are reserved for the V-VIPs: think heads of state, CEOs or very top media executives.

Official delegates will have a plain white badge, while members of their entourage get green ones. Orange badges are reserved for journalists, and purple badges are given to the technical teams. Blue badges, meanwhile, are worn by WEF staff.

Davos Veteran (8:40 a.m.)

Kevin Ellis, the UK and Middle East boss of PwC, is a Davos veteran. His main assessment? It’s a trade fair. “You get a sense of who’s spending, who’s buying, who’s investing, who’s got profile, just by looking.”

According to Ellis, the houses along the promenade are a good indicator of where the money is. “A few years ago it was all crypto, and that’s kind of gone. The Middle East and India have a big presence this time, whereas “five years ago it wasn’t like that.”

AI Buzz (8:30 a.m.)

CEOs are likely to spend much of this week discussing the impact AI will have on their workforce, and Altman is one man who may have at least some of the answers.

Bloomberg hopes later today to draw some insight from the OpenAI co-founder — spotted strolling through the Davos conference center late last night — when we host him at Bloomberg House on the promenade.

American No-Show (8:30 a.m.)

A notable absence looms large in Davos this week: US President Joe Biden is, once again, skipping the glitzy confab.

Biden’s snub is not surprising — and not just because he likes to pitch himself as a leader who’s closer to the American working class than the global elite.

US presidents have typically skipped the WEF with only a couple of exceptions: Bill Clinton, who was the first sitting president to attend back in 2000 and Trump, who participated in 2018 and 2020 and generally seemed most comfortable hobnobbing with business leaders.

This year, the US will be represented by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in discussions largely expected focus on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

Blinken and Sullivan represent a more high-level delegation than the one the Biden administration sent last year, perhaps reflecting the severity of the multiple geopolitical challenges that will dominate the meeting’s official agenda and discussions on the sidelines.

Iowa Calling (8:30 a.m.)

Even though they’re not in attendance, Biden and Trump – and this year’s US presidential election more broadly — will feature prominently in unofficial talks among attendees.

The very real threat of another Trump presidency will send chills down the spines of many Davos attendees, who are this year also focusing on global trade and climate change, two policy areas where the former president is likely to wreak havoc if reelected.

An even bigger question mark hangs over the future of Ukraine. If Trump returns to the White House, his stance is expected to mark a stark shift from the Biden administration, likely undermining international efforts to curtail Russia’s war apparatus and throwing a wrench in already stalled plans to keep the aid flowing to Kyiv.

WEF Origins (8 a.m.)

For those of you unfamiliar with the history of the WEF, here’s a brief summary of how it came into being: Founded in 1971 by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab, until 1987 it was known as the European Management Forum, while what is now the Annual Meeting was dubbed the European Management Symposium.

The first of these was held in Davos from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7 1971 and attended by 450 participants from 31 countries. In the early years, it was mostly concerned with how European firms could catch up with their US rivals before political leaders were invited for the first time in 1974.

Following the name change in 1987, milestones at the WEF Annual Meeting included a reconciliation accord signed in 1988 by Greece and Turkey and a first ministerial-level meeting between officials from North and South Korea in 1989.

In 1992, South African President F. W. de Klerk met Nelson Mandela and Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Davos, their first joint appearance outside South Africa and one hailed as a key step in the country’s political transition.

