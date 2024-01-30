Dawg Gone Bees brings the buzz to downtown Hanover

The family story of "Dawg Gone Bees" starts in the late 1800s, when George Wesley first became a beekeeper.

Decades later, his grandson, Floyd Wesley, would pick the hobby up in his 60s, eventually passing the knowledge down to his grandson, Hal Mack, in the early 2000s.

In 2009, Hal's wife, Jacki Mack, was looking for a new hobby of her own.

Jacki Mack, owner of the newly opened Dawg Gone Bees store in Center Square, poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in downtown Hanover Borough.

"I was kind of bored, so my husband said to me, you need to get out of the house," said Jacki. "And I looked at him, and said, fine, I'm gonna go to the farmers market and sell your honey!"

From there, the rest is history, with the business spending years at market houses before opening two retail stores in Adams County, one in New Oxford, and the other in downtown Gettysburg.

In January of 2024, the New Oxford shop relocated to the center square of downtown Hanover, located at 7 Center Square.

As for the name, "Dawg Gone Bees" was named for the couple's chocolate Lab, Penny, who had been banned from the family's hives after a close encounter with the bees.

A homemade bear beeswax candle is seen at Dawg Gone Bees in Center Square, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in downtown Hanover Borough.

Featuring the family's homemade meads, honey, beeswax candles, honey mustards, moisturizers, body balms, fruit spreads, and more, the store has you covered for all kinds of products made locally in Hanover from the family's over 200 bee colonies.

"It's really a family-oriented business," said Jacki, who is partnered in the business with her daughters, Katie and Merissa.

Along with producing all of their homemade products locally, Jacki is looking to support other small businesses in her store, featuring shirts from local business Prestige Apparel and hats from Hanover-run L2 Brands on Fame Avenue, also known as League & Legacy.

Want to "bee" a beekeeper?

Along with the bee-produced products, the store even sells various beekeeping supplies and runs beekeeping classes out of the location.

Hal, the business' lead beekeeper, takes care of the millions of bees that produce the various products sold in the stores. On average, Jacki says, a colony contains up to 100,000 bees, with the business' colonies spread across various farms in York and Adams counties.

With such a wealth of experience, Hal is the instructor for the beekeeping classes offered by the business at their Hanover location.

The classes consist of a one-day, six-hour class that takes place on Saturdays and includes a lunch. During the classes, Hal goes through everything prospective beekeepers need to start a hobby, teaching students how to harvest 10-15 gallons of honey from a single colony in a year.

Beekeeper's supplies are seen in the newly opened Dawg Gone Bees store in Center Square, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in downtown Hanover Borough.

Many times, Jacki notes, Hal sees recurring customers who come back for multiple classes to learn more from the discussions that come about during the classes.

After a class, the store sells all of the products needed to get a new beekeeper started in the hobby, from beekeeper suits, to the wooden frames for the hives, to the large machines needed to extract honey.

"Drink like a Viking"

Among the unique offerings of Dawg Gone Bees is their selection of mead, a type of alcohol made from fermenting honey.

That mead leads to one of the store's slogans: "Drink like a Viking."

As Jacki tells it, mead was one of the first forms of alcohol mankind had, believed to have first been created accidentally thousands of years ago when honey was squeezed into containers of water that were left to be stored for dryer seasons.

Though other forms of alcohol became more popular as sugar crops became more widespread, mead remained popular in the northern hemisphere due to the difficulty of easily accessing those crops. Those areas, including Norway and other Scandinavian countries, continued to produce and enjoy meads thanks to the availability of honeybees.

Three flavors of mead are seen on a honeycomb themed tray Dawg Gone Bees store in Center Square, poses for a portrait on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in downtown Hanover Borough.

Now, in the present day, Dawg Gone Bees offers 15 flavors of meads of three types.

Three of their meads are "true meads," produced only with honey and water, while the remaining meads are flavored.

Six are melomels, which are meads that have fruit added for flavors, and six are metheglins, which are meads made with herbs or spices added to the process.

If you haven't tried mead before, as Jacki's daughter, Merissa, puts it, "Mead is kind of like if wine and cider had a baby."

Customers are able to try the meads out before purchasing, or can sit down in the store and enjoy a flight of meads served on handmade trays resembling honeycombs.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Dawg Gone Bees brings the buzz to downtown Hanover, PA