U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.33
    +10.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,147.12
    +57.38 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,159.16
    +61.15 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.77
    +9.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    -1.04 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +0.44 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0070 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0230
    -0.1770 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,350.22
    +1,957.91 (+4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.81
    +12.05 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.34
    +51.94 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Dawn Health leverages cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia to help you sleep better

Christine Hall
·3 min read

As we head full throttle into a new year, the continued state of uncertainty is enough to make anyone have some sleepless nights.

For those whose insomnia has taken over, Dawn Health, an insomnia treatment startup, wants to put you back in control over your sleep. The company was founded last year by Rahul Shivkumar, previously a product engineer with Intercom and Microsoft; Andreas Meistad, a cognitive behavioral therapist; and Varun Krishnamurthy, previously a software engineer at Yahoo.

Shivkumar knows about insomnia firsthand — he had horrible sleeping problems and became addicted to medication that was supposed to help after they began to lose effectiveness.

He is not alone: The American Sleep Association estimates that 70% of Americans have some kind of sleep disorder. In the workplace, that translates into $2,280 in lost productivity for the average worker each year and a total of $63.2 billion in lost productivity per year, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Dawn Health
Dawn Health

Image Credits: Dawn Health

For Shivkumar, getting off of the sleeping pills took six months. Then he tried all of the usual suspects to get to sleep, like meditation, but found some of the popular apps out there were good for the occasional sleeping problem, but not as effective for clinical insomnia.

That’s when he came across cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for insomnia, a method of care that guides you to identify the thoughts and behaviors that cause sleeping problems or make them worse, and replace them with habits that lead to going to sleep and staying asleep.

“I went through a 12-week session, and although it cost $300 per session, it was worth it because the ROI is that I sleep well now,” Shivkumar said. “That was the inspiration for starting the company.”

Shivkumar and his team started the company in mid-2020 and have harnessed CBT for insomnia into the Dawn Health app that he dubs “the new standard of care for insomnia treatment.”

The mobile app, which is priced at $60 a month, offers evidence-based therapy, based on Meistad’s work, integrated with a sleep tracker. Users are paired with a sleep coach that is trained by Dawn Health’s therapists and have access to a chat function and personalized daily lesson plans.

Dawn Health has treated over 100 patients so far, including some of the tech scene's who’s who, like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Galaxy Digital co-founder Sam Englebardt. Shivkumar said early data shows that 80% of people who went through the program hit a point with their insomnia that they were no longer relying on medication, alcohol or marijuana for help.

Now that the company has users under its belt and an iOS app, it is in growth mode and building clinical evidence from research studies that will be important for continuing the standard of care.

To do that Dawn Health raised $1.8 million in a pre-seed round, led by Kindred Ventures, with OnDeck’s Runway Fund and individual investors including Lin, Segment co-founder Ilya Volodarsky and Intercom co-founder Eoghan McCabe. That growth will also include expanding the team and rolling out new products.

With the popularity of wearables (Oura Ring, Zeit and Google’s Nest Hub), other sleep tracking apps (Aura), and smart mattresses (Eight Sleep) — many of whom attracted recent venture capital attention — Dawn Health is joining an increasingly crowded space carving out a piece of the sleep market that is estimated to reach $137 billion by 2026.

“So much of healthcare costs can be summed up by sleeping badly,” Shivkumar said. “Over the long term, there will be real benefits, especially if we can prevent Alzheimer’s and other disorders that data from companies, like Oura, have put out there. If we can fix this earlier in life or prevent sleeping problems altogether, there will be significant health and cost savings.”

Extra Crunch Partner Perk: Find peace of mind with ‘Spotify for Mindfulness & Sleep’ app Aura

Recommended Stories

  • Russia eases COVID restrictions as daily cases hit record

    Russia will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday, the consumer health watchdog announced on Saturday, despite reporting a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country. According to the latest order from the consumer health watchdog, from Sunday people will no longer need to self-isolate after contacting those infected with COVID-19. In Moscow, schools and nurseries may end isolation requirements for pupils from next week, the capital's coronavirus task force said.

  • Why Shares of PerkinElmer Dropped 14.4% in January

    The laboratory testing company saw its shares plummet nearly $40 per share over the course of the month.

  • 20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back right now

    Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon last year have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now long gone, however, there’s no question that these deals will disappear as quickly as they reappeared. So … The post 20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Washington state agency says data of hundreds of thousands of professionals may have been breached

    The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) announced Friday that it had detected irregular activity on one of its online systems last month and that the personal data of professional licensees may have been breached.Those licensees include more than 250,000 professionals, according to The Seattle Times.The DOL said that it detected suspicious activity involving professional and occupational license information the week of January 24 and...

  • Woman diagnosed with HIV at 19 on what she wants others to know: 'HIV does not discriminate'

    In honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Marvelyn Brown shares her story on becoming HIV positive and what she wants people to know about the virus.

  • With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive

    Ironman, Captain America, puppeteers and performers on stilts entertained children at a vaccination centre in the Philippines on Monday, part of a drive to boost its COVID-19 inoculation campaign among its youngest citizens. Artists made swords and models from balloons as "superheroes" posed for pictures with children age 5 to 11 after they received their shots in the capital Manila. The Philippines has vaccinated about half of its 110-million population, but many areas outside urban centres are still lagging far behind, complicating efforts to suppress fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Aw

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • I'm a Professional Packer — Here's Everything I Brought on a Trip to Scotland

    A trip to Scotland's most luxurious and adventurous hotels in the winter calls for an expertly packed suitcase and plenty of warm layers.

  • 10 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Living Room

    Living room furniture can be pricey, with sofas and couches costing upwards of $1,000. But you can switch up the look of your room without having to replace the staple pieces. See: 26 Home...

  • French luxury houses give unsold goods a second chance

    In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount.

  • New Bánh mì shop, Betty Bombers co-founder has a new restaurant and other Savannah dining updates

    Oak 36 plans for reopening, Shuga Girl rebrands and Picker Joe's will be adding a coffee and ice cream spot to its midtown Savannah location.

  • 7 Things Millennials Want in a New Home

    Home buying can be a challenge for anyone, but many millennials face the extra hurdle of a tight budget.

  • U.S. troops land in Poland to bolster eastern flank

    It was not immediately clear how many troops arrived, but a C17 aircraft is "designed to airdrop 102 paratroopers and their equipment", according to the Air Force website.U.S. president Joe Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania, as Washington moves to reassure jittery NATO allies.The Pentagon said that around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine but has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders and says it could take unspecified military measures if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Kyiv.

  • How To Keep Avocados Fresh for Days: 8 Hacks for Avocado Lovers

    From lemon juice to freshly cut onion, we’ve tried every trick we could find.

  • Guest opinion: The Heart of the Matter: Hope’s advanced cardiac care program

    February is American Heart Month.

  • More little kids are getting COVID. Why aren’t SLO County parents getting them vaccinated?

    “Our vaccination rate for those in the age group of 5 to 11 is only at 23%,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. “That is just really disturbing.”

  • Australia to reopen international borders after 2 years, but "you must be double vaccinated"

    Australia will reopen its borders from Feb. 21 to foreign travelers who have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.Why it matters: Australia's borders have been shut to most non-residents since March 2020. Its tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Morrison's announceme

  • Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

    Congratulations to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The beauty mogul gave birth to her second child with the rapper. The two already share a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

  • Which Athens restaurants are missed the most? Here's what you said

    Culinary trends in Athens sometimes come and go as often the student population, but several restaurants have remained dear to us over the decades.