U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.46
    +0.55 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0121 (-1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1564
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2560
    -0.1040 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,425.29
    -303.49 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.25
    -7.14 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Dawn of the tentacle

Brian Heater
·7 min read

Fair warning, it’s going to be a quick one from me today. I caught the thing again, roughly three months after the last time I caught the thing. They say, “third time’s the charm,” and I now recognize that they were referring to chest pain and a general light-headedness. Turns out it doesn’t get easier. Send soup.

With that in mind, consider this week’s Actuator a bit more on the housecleaning side of things (don’t we have robots for that now?). It’s more of a smattering of links to interesting stories from the past week, along with some that no doubt fell through the cracks last week, during Disrupt. If this is your first Actuator, sorry. Trying hard not to be sick this time next week.

Trend-wise (if a week of news can be referred to as such), I’m seeing a bit of a dip in robotic investment news, with university research rushing in to fill the vacuum. More than anything, the latter is most likely due, in part, to the school year being back in full force. Not that robotics researchers get the summer off, of course.

Before the fun stuff, let's discuss potential slowdowns. As investor Kelly Chen noted on our VC panel at Disrupt, "On the less rosy side, I think the layoffs are yet to come. In an economic downturn, the customers will be less willing to be experimental, so they're thinking about cutting costs and then economics just becomes so much more important.”

The list of “recession-proof” industries is short and doesn’t include robotics, despite being relatively unaffected by the drying out of VC funds. We’ve got a double-edged sword here. On one side, automation can help stave off some economic impacts at companies, if properly deployed. On the other, so much of the stuff we talk about here is so long-tail, it’s easy to see investors and others succumbing to very real short-term concerns.

Image Credits: Berkshire Grey

Obviously, none of this stuff should be painted with too broad a brush. There are so many different factors at play here. Berkshire Grey, which ran aground a stock dip following a 2021 SPAC deal, is an example of a company that recently "made some updates." For its part, the firm is framing this as more of a correction than anything. BG won’t confirm how large those “updates” are, but they told TechCrunch:

We discussed on our Q2 earnings call that we’ve matured as a company, improved business operations, and know exactly where we need to focus and invest. We made some updates to our team back in August that were small but will help us focus on continuing to grow our business.

That news arrives as the company signs an “equity purchase agreement” with Lincoln Park Capital, which it tells me it’s done for the sake of "some added financial flexibility.” Per a release on the latter bit of news:

Under the terms and conditions of the Agreement, the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to sell up to $75 million of its shares of common stock to Lincoln Park over a 36-month period, subject to certain limitations. Any common stock that is sold to Lincoln Park will occur at a purchase price that is determined by prevailing market prices at the time of each sale with no upper limits to the price Lincoln Park may pay to purchase the common stock.

The company tells me:

These types of deals are common. The $75M commitment from Lincoln Capital allows us to access capital in an inexpensive, simple way that provides us with some added financial flexibility.

Certainly the overall market for fulfillment robotics looks to be robust. Given the current level of saturation in the market, however, I’d say it’s safe to expect the category to continue to transform for the foreseeable future.

Argo AI Walmart Ford
Argo AI Walmart Ford

Image Credits: Photo by Jared Wickerham/Argo AI

One other element worth pointing out in all of this is the human impact of automation. It’s here and it’s not going away anytime soon, but we can ease the blow as a society. Only if we actually choose to do so, of course. A Reuters piece notes the timing of Walmart’s move to lay off nearly 1,500 workers in fulfillment center roles in Atlanta, Georgia, following the acquisition of robotics startup, Alert Innovation.

It said the following of the move:

We're converting the fulfillment center on Fulton Parkway to support our growing WFS (Walmart Fulfillment Services) business. As part of the conversion, the facility's infrastructure, operational resources, processes, staffing requirements and equipment are being adjusted to meet the building’s needs.

I really need to stop leading with the bad news, right? I’m not sure tricking a kid into eating their broccoli is a good model for running a successful newsletter. I’ll get this stuff right eventually (and when I’m a bit less light-headed).

Image Credits: IHMC (Strike a pose, Vogue)

I’ve noted on these pages why I’m not yet 100% sold on humanoid robots (though I’m aware of some compelling arguments for them), but it’s always fun to watch different companies and laboratories take different approaches to the very real issues around real-world usage. The Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, in Pensacola, Florida, recently revealed a system it’s working on with Boardwalk Robotics (and an assist from Moog’s Integrated Smart Actuators) named Nadia.

The system was named as an homage to gymnast Nadia Comăneci and is being developed with funding from the Office of Naval Research, which has been behind a number of interesting robotics projects. IHMC notes:

The Nadia project, which has a three-year timeline, is intended to function in indoor environments where stairs, ladders, and debris would require a robot to have the same range of motion as a human, which can be particularly useful in firefighting, disaster response, and other scenarios that might be dangerous for humans.

Image Credits: Yahav Avigal, Lars Berscheid, Tamim Asfour, Torsten Kröger, Ken Goldberg

New(ish) breakthroughs in clothes-folding robots. The dual-armed system SpeedFolding system is capable of 30 to 40 FPH (folds per hour). Of the research, the team says:

Our primary contribution is a novel neural network architecture that is able to predict two corresponding poses to parameterize a diverse set of bimanual action primitives. After learning from 4300 human-annotated or self-supervised actions, the robot is able to fold garments from a random initial configuration in under 120s on average with a success rate of 93%.

Image Credits: Robert Baines

From researchers at Yale comes this self-adapting “turtle robot" (amphibious but not an amphibian, I suppose), which can use its flipper-legs to swim or walk on land. The team looked at the notion of “adaptive morphogenesis” to design a set of legs that are suited to both, courtesy of different configurations.

“Animals can’t adapt their physiology radically to change the way they move in their environment,” notes coauthor Robert Baines. “What if we could have evolution on demand?”

Image Credits: Harvard Microrobotics Lab/Harvard SEAS

Lastly, Harvard delivers this tentacular grasper. The system takes the notion of soft robotic hands to the next level of biomimetics. This time out, the system is inspired by one of the ocean’s most oft-misunderstood hunters, the jellyfish.

“With this research, we wanted to reimagine how we interact with objects,” says first author, Kaitlyn Becker. “By taking advantage of the natural compliance of soft robotics and enhancing it with a compliant structure, we designed a gripper that is greater than the sum of its parts and a grasping strategy that can adapt to a range of complex objects with minimal planning and perception.”

Oh, I'm planning to be in Boston in early November. Hit me up on Twitter if you have a lead on a cool startup or research project. That’s it from me this week. See you on the other side.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

If you subscribe here, that is is.

Recommended Stories

  • Physical 'copies' of the new Call of Duty are just empty discs

    Cartridges and discs used to be how you got the latest games, but that's been changing as downloads have become more convenient and reliable. To them, Activision says "qq": the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II disc is basically just a link to a 150-gigabyte download. Not that we haven't seen multi-disc games before (I never finished Final Fantasy VIII because the final disc was scratched... someday, Edea), but clearly Activision decided it wasn't worth the bother in this case.

  • Who made the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll for Week 8?

    Bo Nix and Titis Swen make the top seven players this week in the Maxwell Football Club's weekly honor roll.

  • Tale of the Tape: Top Receivers – Michael Mayer vs. Oronde Gadsden II

    Think Mayer has a shot to win this matchup?

  • Pete Nance named to Karl Malone Watch List

    UNC basketball forward Pete Nance was named to the Karl Malone Watch List, given to the top power forward in the country.

  • Google filing says EU's antitrust division is investigating Play Store practices

    A Google regulatory filing appears to have confirmed rumors in recent months that the European Union's competition division is looking into how it operates its smartphone app store, the Play Store. The SEC Form 10-Q, filed by Google's parent Alphabet (and spotted earlier by Reuters), does make mention of "formal" investigations being opened into Google Play’s "business practices" back in May 2022 -- by both the European Commission and the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

  • Netflix movies: Top 10 most-watched from last week

    A few fall seasonal flicks have been popular on #Netflix over the past week:

  • Hornets’ Mark Williams signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

    Williams is the second player from the rookie class to sign with the company, joining Paolo Banchero.

  • Bolsonaro shores up evangelical support in tight Brazil election

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro heads into Sunday's election with strong support among evangelical Christians, a key demographic that his rival former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had been courting in a tight presidential race. Polls show Bolsonaro expanding his share of the evangelical vote as his campaign intensified its religious appeals, while attacking Lula's leftist Workers' Party for its defense of gay rights and the rights of those who practice Afro-Brazilian religious traditions. Lula had attempted to make inroads among evangelicals by peppering his speeches with biblical references, and denying accusations from Bolsonaro's camp that he plans to curtail religious freedoms or support abortion.

  • Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed Daniel Snyder

    The NFL has consistently said that its pending investigation of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has no timetable for a conclusion. As a practical matter, it won’t conclude until after investigator Mary Jo White has an opportunity to interview Snyder. That interview has not happened. John Brownlee of Holland & Knight, who represents the Commanders in [more]

  • Brooks Koepka praises reunion with swing instructor Claude Harmon III as main reason for his run of form with LIV Golf

    Harmon thinks Koepka is hitting the ball like its 2019 all over again, and Koepka agrees.

  • NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2023 schedule

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As NASCAR prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour blends the old with the new as 19 race dates were announced on the 2023 schedule. The Tour will kick off the season at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway for the second straight year, joining the track‘s […]

  • Apple revenue and profit top Wall Street targets but iPhones light

    Apple Inc on Thursday reported revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets, although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted. Apple's saving grace were Mac sales of $11.5 billion, far head of analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Apple's results showed some resilience in the face of a weak economy and strong U.S. dollar that has led to disastrous reports from many tech companies, although Apple's quarter was saved by its oldest technology, desktop computers, while its star, the iPhone, stumbled.

  • Elon Musk Joins Backlash Against Apple

    The iPhone maker just made a controversial decision that is being heavily criticized on social media.

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • T-Mobile Earnings Beat On Strong Wireless Phone, Broadband Subscriber Growth

    T-Mobile reported earnings that topped estimates while revenue missed. It added more wireless and 5G broadband subscribers than expected.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • The slowdown has come for the cloud business

    The economic slowdown is slamming into some of the cloud industry's biggest names.

  • T-Mobile’s Outlook Improves After Customer Gains Top Rivals

    T-Mobile US said its cost and customer trends had improved heading into the end of 2022 after the company logged its strongest jump in core phone subscriptions since its merger with Sprint Corp. The cellphone carrier reported a net gain of 854,000 postpaid phone connections during the recent quarter, a postmerger record that outpaced both AT&T and Verizon Communications The tally topped the average estimate of 725,000 from analysts polled by FactSet. T-Mobile said total net customer additions under postpaid plans would hit 6.2 million to 6.4 million for the year, up from its earlier 6 million to 6.3 million target.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAugmen