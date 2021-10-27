U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,646.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,537.75
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.50
    -4.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    -0.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -1.6350 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    -15.24 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9520
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,335.84
    -1,050.01 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.78
    -13.37 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,946.59
    -159.42 (-0.55%)
     

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dawson Geophysical Company - DWSN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Dawson Geophysical Company (NasdaqGS: DWSN) to Wilks Brothers, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dawson will receive only $2.34 in cash for each share of Dawson that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick &amp; Foti, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-dwsn/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dawson-geophysical-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-dawson-geophysical-company---dwsn-301409373.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Analysts See Upto 37% Upside In First Watch Restaurant

    Jefferies analyst Andy Barish initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying an upside of 37%. Barish said First Watch's strong brand and unique "daytime dining" model can generate "best-in-class unit economics" and a solid margin profile. Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $26 price target, implying an 18.7% upside. First Watch is a "unique," full-service breakfast and lunch concept

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Amazon earnings preview: With hundreds of thousands of job openings, labor will be in focus

    Analysts continue to be upbeat about Amazon, though there are risks facing the company, such as the tight labor market and possible government regulation.

  • GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner - Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role. The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Top Tech Stocks for November 2021

    The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year. Here are the top five tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • San Francisco Storm Mayhem Pushing Gasoline Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco gasoline prices at the pump may hit a fresh record high after two area refineries experienced mechanical disruptions following historic downpours. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singa

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry

    NBA Legend & Viola Co-Founder Al Harrington&nbsp;joins A Time For Change to discuss breaking ground in the booming cannabis industry, the benefits of marijuana, and empowering the Black community to gain ownership in the marijuana business.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • Sale of majority of Modine's automotive business to Dana Inc. terminated

    Modine Manufacturing Co., a Racine-based manufacturer of thermal management systems including radiators, said Monday that it has agreed to terminate a plan to sell a majority of its automotive business to Dana Inc.