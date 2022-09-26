U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.00
    -10.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,600.00
    -69.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,372.75
    -4.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,681.10
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.90
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.00
    -1.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9678
    -0.0010 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    +0.0700 (+1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    32.02
    +4.67 (+17.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8680
    +0.5480 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,071.73
    -19.23 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.16
    -7.38 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.04
    -63.56 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Daxor Corporation
·3 min read
Daxor Corporation
Daxor Corporation

Compelling New Patient Outcome Data to be Presented

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces it will be attending the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) which brings together the world’s leading experts in heart failure at the Gaylord National Harbor in Washington, DC from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022.

“We are excited to see new outcome data from clinical partners at leading institutions,” stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation. New data highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled “Heart Failure Outcomes with Volume-guided Management in An Over-65 Population” (Poster #300) and “Length of Stay After Blood Volume Analysis in Hospitalized Heart Failure” (Poster #313) will be presented in the e-Poster Hall.

“The HFSA’s Annual Scientific Meeting is the premier event that gathers the best scientific minds focused on the latest heart failure science, research and patient management,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “BVA guided treatment in heart failure has shown to reduce heart failure 30-day readmissions by 56%, 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86% and significantly shorten length of stay. We look forward to sharing with the experts how our diagnostic provides them with accurate, actionable data to individualize treatment plans in both the inpatient and outpatient settings - improving outcomes and reducing the total cost of care.”

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 823.

Register for the event here: https://hfsa.org/hfsa-annual-scientific-meeting-2022/registration

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR
1-516-222-2560
brets@coreir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyScientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells.The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2 peptide,” is a big deal. It could form the basis of a new kind of antiviral drug. One that should work not only on current variants of the novel-coronavirus, but fu

  • 3 IPO Stocks That You Want to Own

    Three Motley Fool contributors have joined this roundtable to scour the market for some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the healthcare field. Alex Carchidi (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals): Amylyx is worth owning because there's a solid chance it'll soon commercialize the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prolongs survival time while also slowing the disease's progression. Its medicine, AMX0035, has been approved for sale in Canada since late July, and regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on the company's application for commercialization on Sept. 29.

  • Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Risk of Heart Disease & Stroke, Says Study

    Many foods and beverages use artificial sweeteners like Equal and Splenda to achieve the taste that consumers adore, minus the calories. If you love diet soda or you're a sucker for packaged sweets that market themselves as diet or sugar-free, chances are you're consuming more of these sugar substitutes than you realize. And that might be something you want to consider the next time you go grocery shopping, because a new study has found a link between artificial sweeteners and an increased risk

  • Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

    A new study on the virus shows just how much COVID might affect the brain. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Biotech Valuations Remain In a Slump

    Biotech stocks continue to slump and have taken a beating for over 12 months, but some promising data could lead to a rebound. The cheap valuations of the sector right now could be good entry points for investors, experts said. One catalyst coming up in the fall is the pending decision from the FDA for the clinical trial of an Alzheimer drug, Eisai's lecanemab that is being jointly developed with Biogen .

  • Striking photos show Mariupol soldier before and after Russian captivity

    Shocking pictures of a Ukrainian soldier captured during the Mariupol siege show the toll of his time in a Russian prison.

  • Suncoast Heart Walk encourages Sarasota-Manatee residents to boost mental, physical health

    The American Heart Association encourages Floridians to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.

  • The #1 Cause of a "Silent Stroke"

    Silent strokes may be more common than people know. "A statement issued by the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association estimated that as many as a quarter of octogenarians may have experienced one or more strokes without symptoms," say Toni Golen, MD, and Hope Ricciotti, MD. "These events are often detected only when a person undergoes brain imaging for another reason. How is this possible? A silent stroke is most often caused by reduced blood flow in one of the smaller arteri

  • Quest Diagnostics launches cardiometabolic center at Cleveland HeartLab

    Quest Diagnostics has doubled the footprint and employee count at Cleveland HeartLab since acquiring the Cleveland lab test innovator in 2017.

  • Woman left in ‘excruciating pain’ and partially blind due to dirty makeup bag

    After contracting an infection, the woman is awaiting a corneal transplant

  • The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace

    Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about being ‘angry’ over Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’

    The elder half of country music duo The Judds died in May

  • Voters in these states have abortion-related questions on the ballot in November

    When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it ruled there was no right to an abortion granted under the Constitution, leaving it up to states to determine how to regulate the medical procedure. In an August primary, Kansas became the first state to let voters decide on abortion since the court’s ruling, and residents overwhelmingly rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution. Five more states -- California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont -- have abortion-related questions on the ballot this November, leaving it up to voters whether to protect or restrict abortion rights in their respective states.

  • Texas family awarded $95 million after dental procedure left young girl with irreversible brain damage

    A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 — but the heartbroken family likely won’t see a dollar of the hefty pot. Nevaeh Hall was just 4 years old when she arrived at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016. She was sedated and strapped ...

  • They Were Entitled to Free Care. Hospitals Hounded Them to Pay.

    In 2018, senior executives at one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital chains, Providence, were frustrated. They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars providing free health care to patients. It was eating into their bottom line. The executives, led by Providence’s chief financial officer at the time, devised a solution: a program called Rev-Up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rev-Up provided Providence’s employees with a detailed playbook for wringing mo

  • Abortion is a matter of 'freedom' for Biden and Democrats

    The way President Joe Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals

    Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood ...

  • Lena Dunham looks back on being body-shamed in her 20s: 'It’s wild to me that THAT was the body everybody critiqued'

    The former "Girls" star and director is looking back at her 20s, when she received extensive criticism for her body while suffering with chronic pain.